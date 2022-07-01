Plant Based Cheese Market To Perceive Substantial Growth During 2021 – 2031

According to a recent report by Fact.MR, the worldwide plant-based cheese market will expand at a 15.5 % CAGR between 2021 and 2031, as veganism gains acceptance throughout the world. As per the report, the market is slated to be valued at US$ 3.9 Bn by the end of the aforementioned forecast period.

From 2016-2020, sales of plant based cheese surged at an impressive 9% CAGR. During the COVID-19 pandemic, prospects further widened, as an increasing proportion of consumers began adopting plant based diets amidst fear of contracting the virus via consumption of animal based products.

Lactose intolerance and milk allergy are two further causes contributing to the growth of ‘vegan’ lifestyles. Consumers are strongly advised by several regulatory bodies to use plant-based cheese. Similarly, in 2019, the European Commission plans to create a legal definition of plant-based food that will serve as a category standard. The aforementioned factors are likely to increase the plant based cheese market over the forecast period.

Plant Based Cheese Market- Scope of Report:

A recent study by Fact.MR on the plant based cheese market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with offering plant based cheese.

The study also provides the dynamics responsible for influencing the future status of the plant based cheese market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies operating in the plant based cheese market, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Competitive Landscape Covered In Plant Based Cheese Market:

The growing demand for plant based foods is providing opportunities for both start-ups and established companies to develop new products to address market gaps. Plant based cheese manufacturers keep their prices low. The following are some significant developments in the market for plant based cheese:

In October 2021, Daiya Foods Inc. unveiled a new foodservice website, designed to help operators meet growing consumer demand for plant based foods. This new online interface aims to expand the company’s visibility across college campuses, restaurants and healthcare facilities

In July 2021, Violife Cheese, manufactured by Upfield Holdings B.V, has made its foray into the Middle Eastern market, following the introduction of the company’s Flora brand in 2020. The product is sold across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman and Bahrain

Plant Based Cheese Market Segmentations Covered:

Source Soy Cheese Coconut Cheese Cashew Cheese Almond Cheese Other Plant Based Cheese

Form Plant Based Cheese Blocks & Wedges Plant Based Cheese Slices Plant Based Cheese Spreads Plant Based Cheese Shreds

Buyer Type Plant Based Cheese for Households Plant Based Cheese for HoReCa Plant Based Cheese for Food Processors

Sales Channel Plant Based Cheese Retail Sales Hypermarkets / Supermarkets Departmental Stores Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Online Retailers Plant Based Cheese Direct Sales



Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Plant Based Cheese Company & brand share analysis : The report offers brand-share analysis on Plant Based Cheese market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.

: The report offers brand-share analysis on Plant Based Cheese market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning. Plant Based Cheese Historical volume analysis : Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031.

: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031. Plant Based Cheese Category & segment level analysis : To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.

: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories. Plant Based Cheese Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.

The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns. Plant Based Cheese Manufacturing trend analysis : Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.

: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends. Post COVID consumer spending on Plant Based Cheese: The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Plant Based Cheese sales.

