Organic Pigments Market To Witness Steady Expansion During 2021 – 2031

Fact.MR, in its new offering, provides an in-depth analysis of the global location intelligence market, displaying data on historical demand (2014-2018) and forecast data for the period, 2019-2029. The study provides readers with essential insights on the location intelligence market on the basis of application (workforce management, asset management, facility management, risk management, remote management, sales & marketing optimization, customer management, and others), services (consulting, system integration, and others), end use (retail & consumer goods, government & defense, manufacturing & industrial, transportation & logistics, BFSI, IT & telecom, utilities & energy, and media & entertainment), and across 6 key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

The report also includes a description of assumptions and acronyms utilized for research purposes. Data gathered has been validated using the triangulation method to offer useful quantitative and qualitative insights into the location intelligence market. A short market viewpoint offered in the report elucidates the macro-economic aspects that influence the growth of the location intelligence market, which includes global GDP growth rate, various sectors growth rate such as BFSI, Retail and Consumer Goods, Government & Defense, IT & Telecom and others. This report serves as an authentic resource of intelligence on the location intelligence market, enabling the readers to take fact-based decisions on the future direction of their businesses.

Location intelligence is a founding pillar of customized user experiences enabling cabs, food and medicinal drugs to be ordered real-time through mobile apps or websites. These services deploy location intelligence to ensure safety, speed, and accuracy of services. By making timely investments in location intelligence, manufacturers will be suitably poised to take maximum advantage of next-generation, data-driven tech solutions. The global location intelligence market is anticipated to grow at an astounding 15% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2029). Advancements in security and functionality will influence customer preferences in the coming decade. Booming digital economy in developing countries offer several remunerative opportunities. Mobile app developers and organizations are recognizing the need for location intelligence partners that deliver end-to-end customized solutions.

Global Location Intelligence Market – Scope Of The Report:

The following report provides forecast and analysis of the global location intelligence market along with the historical data of 2014, estimated data 2019 and forecast data up to 2029 in terms of value (US$ Mn) and, according to a Fact.MR study.

The research propounds critical trends that are currently influencing growth within the global location intelligence market along with several macro-economic indicators.

This newly published and insightful report on location intelligence sheds light on key dynamics, and their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users, which are expected to transform the future of the global location intelligence market.

The report also comprises the study of current issues with end users and opportunities for location intelligence. It also contains value chain analysis, including the key market participants.

To provide users of this report with a comprehensive view of the market, we have included a detailed competitive analysis about the key players involved in the market and strategic overviews.

Growing Adoption of IoT and Artificial Intelligence to Favor Growth:

Surging adoption of mobile devices for commercial transactions will drive growth throughout the forecast period. Emerging trends such as Internet of Things (IoT), artificial learning (AI), and machine learning (ML) will boost sales of location intelligence services. It is crucial for technology start-ups to record geographical data such as location. When coupled with consumer demographics, the information is paramount to product differentiation. IoT devices employed in smart homes and smart automotive warrant the use of location intelligence to detect data breach, risk patterns, and gainful opportunities to entice consumer action. The future of location intelligence market is smart technologies and the adoption of smart devices will propel the market to newer heights during the forecast period.

Global Location Intelligence Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments:

The global location intelligence market is segmented on the basis of application, services, end use and region.

By Application : Workforce Management Asset Management Facility Management Risk Management Remote Monitoring Sales & Marketing Optimization Customer management Others

By Services : Workforce Management Asset Management Facility Management

By End Use : Retail and Consumer Goods Government & Defense Manufacturing & Industrial Transportation & Logistics BFSI IT & Telecom Utilities & Energy Media & Entertainment

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Location Intelligence Company & brand share analysis : The report offers brand-share analysis on Location Intelligence market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.

: The report offers brand-share analysis on Location Intelligence market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning. Location Intelligence Historical volume analysis : Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031.

: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031. Location Intelligence Category & segment level analysis : To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.

: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories. Location Intelligence Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.

The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns. Location Intelligence Manufacturing trend analysis : Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.

: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends. Post COVID consumer spending on Location Intelligence: The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Location Intelligence sales.

