How are Strong Regulatory Frameworks Aiding Gene Therapy Growth in North America – Exclusive Report by Fact.MR

Newly released data from Fact.MR shows that global demand for gene therapy will likely reach US$ 2.3 Bn by the end of 2021. With the advent of synthetic biology, gene therapy is undergoing material shifts in a variety of research areas. Thus, the market for gene therapy is expected to surpass US$ 18.72 Bn by registering a CAGR of 23% across the forecast period 2021-2031. Yescarta-based gene therapy is expected to reign supreme, acquiring a market share worth 45% until 2031.Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, Gene Therapy market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

Digital Transformation in Healthcare Presenting Opportunities for Gene Therapy Market Growth

Healthcare organizations around the world are deploying digital tools to accommodating changing consumer preferences. They are pressing on solving the long-standing challenge pertaining to care model innovation.

Considering this, the focus on making healthcare affordable and more transparent will increase. Adoption of care model innovation in healthcare will have a profound impact on the Gene Therapy market.

Market Snapshot

Key Segments Covered

· Product

Yescarta Kymriah Luxturna Strimvelis Gendicine



· Application

Ophthalmology Oncology Adenosine Deaminase/Deficient Severe Combined Immunodeficiency (ADA-SCID)



Competitive Landscape

Gene therapy companies are focusing on investing in factories and launching newer therapies for different diseases. Some notable developments with regards for gene therapy are as follows:

In July, 2021, BioNTech entered into a collaborative agreement with Gilead Company owned Kite to acquire its neoantigen TCR cell therapy R&D platform and manufacturing facility situated in Gaithesburg. This acquisition will enhance production capacity to support clinical trials in the U.S and complement its already existing cell therapy manufacturing facility in Germany.

In September 2021, NeuExcel Therapeutics and Spark Therapeutics- a Roche Group company- announced a gene therapy collaboration aimed at developing a safe and effective treatment for patients suffering from Huntington’s disease. In this agreement, the latter will acquire the former’s proprietary neuro-regenerative gene therapy platform and capabilities.

Historically, between 2016 and 2020, the sales of gene therapy market surpassed US$ 2 Bn. The unceasing quest to develop highly effective mRNA vaccines to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic impelled expansion prospects for the industry throughout 2020.

Companies are focusing on investing in research and development that would cure diseases for longer run. In addition, the number of patients being diagnosed with cancer is spurring the demand for gene therapy. Thus, the demand for gene therapy is expected to propel in the forecast period. As of 2021, the market is expected to be valued at US$ 2.3 Bn.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

North America expected to hold more than 50% market gene therapy revenue through 2031.

Europe is expected to possess 40% of market share for gene therapy.

Yescarta is expected to hold more than 45% of market share in the assessment period.

Luxturna is experiencing noteworthy growth rate, possessing nearly 35% of market share.

“With the rising frequency of rare genetic disorders, regulatory authorities across various countries are approving clinical trials for developing potential drug candidates, prompting advanced gene therapy research,” says a Fact.MR analyst

