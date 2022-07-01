Military Rifle Market Projected To Witness Vigorous Expansion By @019 – 2029

In Fact.MR’s study, a unique research is utilized to conduct extensive research on the growth of the military rifle market, and reach conclusions on future growth parameters of the market. This research is a combination of primary and secondary research, which helps analysts ensure the accuracy and reliability of conclusions. Secondary resources referred to analysts during the preparation of the military rifle market study include statistics from governmental organizations, trade journals, white papers, and internal and external proprietary databases.

The global military rifle market is projected to grow at lower single digit CAGR between 2019 and 2029 and valued to be a multi-billion dollar market by the end of 2029. While the demand for military rifles is increasing gradually, sniper rifles are accounting for a major market share globally. With the defence budget burgeoning in emerging economies, countries have increased procurement of the sniper rifles owing to its long range firing capacity and high accuracy. For instance, in August 2018, Ukraine has signed a deal with the Canadian firm PGW Defence Technologies to supply sniper rifles to its military.

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global military rifle market, presenting historical demand data (2014-2018) and forecast statistics for the period of 2019-2029. The study divulges essential insights on the military rifle market on the basis of type of product, range and firing mode across seven major regions.

Military Rifle Market – Scope Of The Report:

Fact.MR recently published a market study on the global market for military rifle. The study provides a detailed assessment on the key market dynamics, including drivers, trends, opportunities, restraints, and detailed information about the military rifle market structure.

The market study presents exclusive information about how the military rifle market will grow during the forecast period of 2019 – 2029.

Joint Ventures to Remain Key Forte of Market Stakeholders:

Global military rifle market is highly competitive. Manufacturers are required to qualify certain criteria in order to supply weapons and ammunition to military organizations. Leading manufacturers usually form joint ventures with the local weapon manufacturing companies in order to tap opportunities within the region. For instance, in January 2020, Brazilian firearm manufacturer Taurus Armas formed a joint venture with Indian company Jindal Defence to manufacture assault rifles, carbines, pistols and revolvers in India. With this, JV Taurus Armas is aiming to tap into the domestic opportunities in India.

Key Segments of the Military Rifle Market:

Fact.MR’s study on the military rifle market offers information divided into four key segments— type of product, range, firing mode and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

By Product : Assault Rifle Light Machine Gun General Purpose Machine Gun Designated Marksman Rifle Sniper Rifle

By Range : Up to 500 meters 500 to 1,000 meters Above 1,000 meters

By Firing Mode : Non-Automatic Semi-Automatic Fully Automatic

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania MEA



Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Military Rifle Company & brand share analysis : The report offers brand-share analysis on Military Rifle Market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.

: The report offers brand-share analysis on Military Rifle Market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning. Military Rifle Historical volume analysis : Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2018 and 2019-2029.

: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2018 and 2019-2029. Military Rifle Category & segment level analysis : To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.

: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories. Military Rifle Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.

The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns. Military Rifle Manufacturing trend analysis : Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.

: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends. Post COVID consumer spending on Rare Neurological Disease Treatment: The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Military Rifle Sales.

