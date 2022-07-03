Swift Growth in Number of Recreational Fishing to Reinforce the Demand for Deep-V Boat Market

Rockville, United States, 2022-Jul-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The research report published by Fact.MR on the Deep-V Boat Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the growth curve of the market. This report works as a rich source of information for key entities such as policy makers, end-use industries, investors, and opinion leaders. The segment accounted for a considerable share in the Deep-V Boat Market in forecast period 2022 to 2032.

The share in this segment comes with a wide range of opportunities including manufacturing products, distribution, retail, and marketing services. Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections for Demand of Deep-V Boat Market, both at global and regional levels.

Key Segmentation

For a better understanding, global deep-v boat market is being studied under boat size, power, & region.

Based on the boat size, the deep-v boat market can be segmented as:

Less than 14 Feet

14-16 Feet

Above 16 Feet

Based on the power, the deep-v boat market can be segmented as:

Less than 200 HP

200-300 HP

Above 300 HP

Based on the region, the deep-v boat market can be segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the Market.

Regional Analysis: Europe and North America to Remain Atop, Other Regions to Grow at a Moderate Pace

Europe and North America are anticipated to grow at a considerable growth rate during the forecast period. In North America, more than 49 million people are involved in recreational fishing and is also considered as the second most popular outdoor activity. Whereas in Europe, there are more than 30 million anglers in the region. Such participation for fishing related activities is foreseen to strengthen the demand for deep-v boat in both the region.

Moreover, attributing to various exhibition related to recreational and sports fishing such as ICAST, Pescare Show, Elmia Game Fair, and Fischen, Jagen and Schiessen is anticipated to boost the demand for deep-v boat during the forecast period. These exhibitions and conferences have been offering opportunity for the fishing equipment providers, raw material suppliers, and investors to demonstrate their offering to reap larger benefits in the long term. Such factors are foreseen to bolster the growth of deep-v boat market.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the deep-v boat market are Lynnhaven Marine, Skeeter Performance Fishing Boats, White River Marine Group, Lowe Boats, Triton Boats, SeaArk Boats, Polar Kraft, Smoker Craft Boats, Ranger Boats, Xpress Boats, , Starcraft Marine, Crestliner Boats, among others.

These market players are concentrating on product launches in order to broaden their market footprints. An example of such product launches is: In 2020, Lynnhaven Marine introduced its new line of boat from Sea Pro 259 Deep V CC model. The newly launched boat has an overall length of 25’9” and a beam of 9’4” feet. The boat is equipped with Lewmar electric windlass as standard and also includes a 12-inch Simrad display.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Deep-V Boat Market and contains deep insights, facts, historical and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to Deep-V Boat Market segments such as by boat size, power & region.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

