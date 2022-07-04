Online Grocery Delivery Services Industry Is Predicted To Expand At Over 20% CAGR Through 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-Jul-04 — /EPR Network/ —

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Online Grocery Delivery Services market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Online Grocery Delivery Services. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Online Grocery Delivery Services Market across various industries and regions.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Online Grocery Delivery Services , key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Online Grocery Delivery Services Market.

Online grocery delivery services have gained wide popularity over the past years, creating lucrative growth scope for industry players. While increase in inclination towards online purchases and doorstep deliveries pushed the demand-supply curve for online grocery delivery services upward, the outbreak of COVID-19 further amplified demand growth. Additionally, rise in demand for breakfast, dairy, fresh produce, and others through online grocery delivery services is expected to fuel sales of industry players considerably.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global online grocery delivery services market is expected to ascend at over 20% CAGR through 2031.

Rise in requirement for fresh and frozen vegetables and fruits to boost demand.

China and India to dominate the Asia Pacific regions for online grocery delivery services.

The United States to propel growth of North America for online grocery delivery solutions and services.

Germany to remain in the focus of industry players in Europe.

The United Kingdom, Canada, Italy, France, and Japan to maintain positive industry outlook throughout the forecast period.

“Demand for online grocery delivery services is spiraling upward, while proliferation of user-friendly applications and websites such as Amazon, Grofers, Alibaba, and Bigbasket, to name a few, is aiding industry growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

How is Growing Inclination towards Doorstep Delivery Bolstering Industry Growth?

With the Internet taking over the world, people have become more habituated with online services, including grocery delivery. Furthermore, the unprecedented impacts of COVID-19 indirectly favored industry players due to sudden surge in demand for online grocery delivery services, especially in 2020.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there is likely to be low risk of COVID spreading from products or packaging that are shipped over a period of time. This has further impacted customer purchasing pattern, indirectly. Furthermore, technical advancements and digitization have enabled people in gaining access to a flurry of convenient online services such as delivery apps and websites. This, in turn, has been encouraging people to fall back on online grocery delivery services since the past few years.

Market Segmentation by Category

By Product : Online Grocery Delivery Services for Fruits Online Grocery Delivery Services for Vegetables Online Grocery Delivery Services for Dairy Products Online Grocery Delivery Services for Fresh Products Online Grocery Delivery Services for Frozen Foods Online Grocery Delivery Services for Other Food Products

By Region : North America Latin America Europe Middle East and Africa (MEA) East Asia South Asia Oceania



