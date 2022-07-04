How is Demand for Enhanced Adhesion Fueling Demand for Acrylic RDP Powder? – Exclusive Report By Fact.MR

Dublin, Ireland, 2022-Jul-04— /EPR Network/ —

Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts Acrylic RDP Powder sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is aimed at furnishing insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also provides recommendations to aid businesses prep for unforeseen challenges.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Acrylic RDP Powder. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Acrylic RDP Powder across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Acrylic RDP Powder. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Acrylic RDP Powder

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Acrylic RDP Powder, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Acrylic RDP Powder.



Key Takeaways from Market Study

Vinyl acetate ethylene (VAE) RDP powder to enjoy elevated demand across forecast period

By application, waterproofing mortar to emerge as the primary RDP powder utilizer over coming years

By end-use industry, residential construction projects to stimulate majority of demand, with non-residential projects acquiring equal popularity

The U.S. to experience high sales amid stringent VOC emission regulations issued by the Federal Authority

Massive infrastructure development stimulus received amid the COVID-19 pandemic to heighten growth prospects in China

"As the global construction industry expands, manufacturers are seeking to make highly durable public and private infrastructure, thus accelerating demand for RDP powder,"

remarks a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent RDP powder manufacturers profiled by Fact.MR include Nouryon, Dairen Chemical Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, BASF SE, Dow Chemicals, Synthomer Plc., VINAVIL S.p.A., Shandong Xindadi Industrial Group Co. Ltd., and FAR Polymers among others.

In January 2021, Synthomer Plc. collaborated with experts at the University of Loughborough for furthering 3D concrete printing technology with respect to concrete manufacturing. The project is supported by a grant of £ 1.2 million from the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund (ISCF).

In 2019, Shandong Xindadi introduced its range of thick slag self-leveling complete solution for steel slag, steel sludge and desulfurization gypsum. The former offers good fluidity and strong particle suspension, which is beneficial to improving fluidity and strength of self-leveling. The latter is primarily used for floor leveling and backfilling of buildings.

Key Market Segments Covered

Polymer Type Acrylic RDP Powder Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE) RDP Powder Vinyl Ester of Versatic Acid (VeoVa) RDP Powder Styrene Butadiene RDP Powder Others

Application RDP Powder for Mortar & Cement RDP Powder for Masonry Mortar RDP Powder for Waterproofing Mortar Others

End-use Industry RDP Powder for Residential Use RDP Powder for Non-residential Use

Region North America US Canada Europe Germany UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific India China ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Acrylic RDP Powder Company & brand share analysis : The report offers brand-share analysis on Acrylic RDP Powder to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.

: The report offers brand-share analysis on Acrylic RDP Powder to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning. Acrylic RDP Powder Historical volume analysis : Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031.

: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031. Acrylic RDP Powder Category & segment level analysis : To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.

: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories. Acrylic RDP Powder Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.

The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns. Acrylic RDP Powder Manufacturing trend analysis : Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.

: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends. Post COVID consumer spending on Acrylic RDP Powder: The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Acrylic RDP Powder sales.

More Valuable Insights on Acrylic RDP Powder

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Acrylic RDP Powder, Sales and Demand of Acrylic RDP Powder, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

