CD Bioparticles Expands Lipid System Portfolio by the Launch of Sphingolipids

New York, USA, 2022-Jul-05 — /EPR Network/ — CD Bioparticles, a leading manufacturer and supplier of various drug delivery products and services, has now expanded lipid system portfolio and launched a series of Sphingolipids products to support customers’ scientific research. CD Bioparticles now offers more choices for researchers to choose from and use in lipid system applications, such as Ceramides, Sphingosines, Sphingomyelin, Glycosphingolipids, Phosphosphingolipids, Sphingolipid Metabolism, and Phytosphingosine & Derivatives.

CD Bioparticles has developed various Lipid System for research use, which can be applied in drug delivery, tracking & imaging, lipid synthesis and production, unique and functional liposome particle preparation and production, as well as adjuvants development for immunotherapy & vaccine development. These newly released sphingolipids products, along with other previously launched lipid systems, can support researcher in tackling problems in studies, such as inferior lipids, limited lipid options for customized lipid-based formulation, and tedious synthesis and production.

CD Bioparticles now offers various options for researchers in Sphingomyelin, for example, the N-acetyl-D-erythro-sphingosylphosphorylcholine (Catalog: CDLP-A1144). As a major constituent of cell membranes, sphingomyelin is found at particularly high concentrations in the membranes of nerve cells (in myelin sheaths) and red blood cells. It was previously thought to have a purely structural role, similar to the function of phosphatidylcholine, through intermolecular interactions mediated by the 2-amide group, the 3-hydroxy group and the 4,5-trans double bond of the sphingoid base.

However, it is now appreciated that sphingomyelin has a high affinity for cholesterol and that these two lipids pack tightly into liquid-ordered domains among a liquid-disordered phase to form lipid rafts. Moreover, these membrane microdomains are thought to function as signaling platforms that regulate the localization and interaction of proteins. But sphingomyelin does not just influence signaling as a component of lipid rafts. Rather, it is also a precursor to ceramides and other sphingolipid metabolites that comprise the sphingomyelin cycle or sphingolipid network.

As for Phytosphingosine & Derivatives, researchers are supplied with the N-24:0(2R-OH) Phytosphingosine (Catalog: CDLP-A1099) and several other products. D-ribo-phytosphingosines are biologically significant long-chain bases present in various sphingolipids from yeasts, fungi, plants and mammals. Phytosphingosine-1-phosphate has been identified as a lipid messenger mediating plant response to many metabolites.

Additionally, CD Bioparticles also provides Sphingosine-1-phosphate, D-erythro (Catalog: CDFCB013), which is an endogenous sphingolipid metabolite known to involve in many cellular responses including angiogenesis, vascular maturation, cardiac development and immunity, which are mediated through a family of 5 G-protein-coupled receptors.

About CD Bioparticles

