CD Bioparticles Announces the Launch of Colored Polystyrene Particles

New York, USA, 2022-Jul-05 — /EPR Network/ — With years of experience in the pharmaceutical and life science sector, CD Bioparticles now launches coloured polymer particles in wide size range that can be used in lateral flow detection and latex agglutination tests. Moreover, these DiagPoly™ Coloured Polymer Particles can be modified with functional groups or ligands such as Amine, Carboxyl, Protein A, Protein G, Streptavidin, Goat anti-Human IgA, Goat anti-Human IgG, Goat anti-Mouse IgG, and Human IgG.

CD Bioparticles has developed a large selection of polystyrene micro- and nanoparticles, using emulsion and emulsion-free polymerization processes. Meanwhile, coated or conjugated particles are prepared either by passive adsorption or covalent coupling. Functionalized polystyrene nanoparticles and polystyrene particles can be used in a variety of applications such as drug delivery materials, bioimaging, markers and immunoassay. With superior stability, high binding capacity and ultra-high specificity (low background), polystyrene latex particles have been extensively validated in immunoturbidimetric assays at both academic and industrial scales.

CD Bioparticles now offers uniform and monodisperse coloured polymer particles in wide size range for the research community. These colored polymer particles are often used in lateral flow detection and latex agglutination tests. They are also frequently used as markers to label biomolecules. Carboxylated color-dyed polystyrene particles allow for the covalent coupling of antibodies or antigens. Anti-Escherichia coli Abs conjugated polystyrene particles (latex beads) can be utilized in agglutination assays and are often used in tandem with bacteria identification assays to confirm the presence of specific bacteria within samples.

CD Bioparticles’ DiagPoly™ Coloured Polymer Particles can be modified with functional groups or ligands. Also, coloured polymer particles conjugated with recognition molecules as antibodies, antigens, proteins, or other biomacromolecules are available upon request. Unmodified polymer spheres are also offered at CD Bioparticles. These polymer particles find extensive applications in a range of flow assays, diagnostic tests, optical and electronic instrument testing and calibrations.

DiagPoly™ Coloured Polymer Particles at CD Bioparticles are monodisperse without agglomeration and aggregation, with little or no leakage and availability for modification. These polymer particles are advanced by wide size ranges to meet different and various research needs of global customers. For example, DiagPoly™ Blue Coloured, Amine Polystyrene Particles, 0.1 µm (Cat. No. DDAB-V001) are blue-dyed polystyrene particles functionalized with amine for qualitative and quantitative detection, and are suitable for lateral flow tests and latex agglutination tests.

CD Bioparticles provides a large selection of monodisperse polymer nanoparticles and microspheres of multiple sizes, from 20 nm to 100 µm. For more information about these coloured polymer particles or to discuss your ongoing project, please visit CD Bioparticles at https://www.cd-bioparticles.com.

About CD Bioparticles

CD Bioparticles is a global leading manufacturer and supplier of various nanoparticles, microparticles and their coatings for R&D and commercialization in a wide variety of application areas, including in vitro diagnostics, biochemistry, cellular analysis, cell separation, and immunoassay. It also offers various custom services, including chemical surface-functionalized, fluorescent modification, antibody immobilization, nucleic acid, and oligo conjugation to meet clients’ specifications.