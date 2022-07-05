How much is the global Dental Practice Management Software market worth?

San Francisco, California , USA, July 05, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Dental Practice Management Software Industry Overview

The global dental practice management software market size is expected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 10.16% during the forecast period, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising number of dental clinics and hospitals and strong government support to boost the adoption of Electronic Dental Records (EDRs) are primary factors driving the market growth. The ADA estimated that there will be 201,117 practicing dentists in the United States in 2020, a 2.7% increase over 2015. Numerous individuals are graduating from dentistry schools & colleges and starting their own practices.

This effectively expands the potential client base. According to the ADA’s forecasts, there will be 67 dentists for every 100,000 people in the United States by 2040, with 67% of dentists being under the age of 55 years. As the younger generation is more receptive to software usage and is willing to learn and accept new technologies, the growing number of young dentists in the United States is predicted to boost the demand for DPM software. Various initiatives undertaken by governments in the U.S. and European countries are likely to boost the healthcare IT market. This, in turn, is expected to drive the DPM software market. For instance, in 2009, HITEC Act was passed to encourage the healthcare IT industry in the U.S.

Dental Practice Management Software Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global dental practice management software market on the basis of deployment mode, application, end use, and region:

Based on the Deployment Mode Insights, the market is segmented into On-premise, Web-based and Cloud-based.

The web-based segment dominated the market with a share of 55.3% in 2021. This can be attributed to its low cost, increased security, quick updates, and unrestricted storage space.

The cloud-based segment is projected to register the maximum CAGR from 2022 to 2030. New software launches, mergers, and collaborations among key players aimed at providing cloud-based solutions to their consumers are projected to drive this segment growth.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Patient Communication, Invoice/Billing, Payment Processing, Insurance Management and Others.

The patient communication segment accounted for the maximum market share of 34.9% in 2021. Increasing acceptance due to enhanced features, such as text messaging for reminders, family reminders, and patient satisfaction surveys, is expected to drive the segment growth.

The insurance management segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Improved reimbursement for oral services, particularly in the U.S., is a primary factor fueling the segment growth.

Based on the End-Use Insights, the market is segmented into Dental Clinics, Hospitals and Others.

The dental clinics segment dominated the market in 2021 and accounted for the maximum revenue share of more than 48.5%. The segment will remain dominant even during the forecast period.

The hospitals segment, on the other hand, is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the high frequency of oral care visits and the adoption of DPM software solutions in hospitals.

Dental Practice Management Software Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The market is highly competitive and is dominated by a few large competitors. With rising geriatric population and an increasing need for mobile health, a few additional smaller competitors are joining the industry and are projected to capture a sizable portion of the market. Acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and the launch of new products are key strategies adopted by market players.

