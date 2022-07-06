Medical Waste Containers Market To Witness Comprehensive Growth During Forecast Period 2021 – 2031

The global medical waste containers market is scheduled to be valued at US$ 20 Bn in 2021, according to a recently published research report by Fact.MR. Long-term projections appear further optimistic, with an anticipated CAGR of 6% from 2021-2031, and an expected valuation of US$ 36 Bn. Rapid expansion of healthcare infrastructure and the consequent increase in medical waste generation is likely to drive future demand.

Sales of medical waste containers expanded significantly throughout the historical period 2016-2020, clocking a CAGR of over 5%. Implementation of stringent waste disposal guidelines to prevent community spread further accelerated growth prospects for medical waste containers throughout the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prominent players, including Daniels Health, have come to the fore, offering highly specialized and safe approaches for disposing off COVID-19 waste.

According to the World Health Organization, 85% of all medical waste generated is non-hazardous in nature. Much of this is disposed-off in the conventional way- open burning and incineration. This has raised a considerable number of eyebrows, as they are responsible for bulk of all particulate matter, dioxins and furans emissions. Hence, countries are looking to incorporate medical waste containers and reduce their environmental footprint.

Medical Waste Containers Market- Scope of Report

A recent study by Fact.MR on the medical waste containers market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with offering medical waste containers.

The study also provides the dynamics responsible for influencing the future status of the medical waste containers market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies operating in the medical waste containers market, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Key Competitors Covered In Medical Waste Containers Market

Key players involved in the market are rigorously investing in the development and launches of new products to gain a competitive advantage and expand their consumer base. Mergers & acquisitions along with diversification of product portfolios are key business strategies implemented by participants in the industry.

For instance, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. offers the NalgeneTM Biohazardous Waste Containers, which feature a convenient one-step sterilization, involving no need to remove the bag. A port opening in the cover allows for one-handed disposal of materials, limiting exposure to infectious waste. The containers hold standard sized autoclave bags

Likewise, EnviroTain LLC offers medical waste containers for biohazardous, chemotherapy, pharmaceutical, RCRA and sharps containers respectively. The company has partnered with leading distributors, including Mauser Packaging, the National Waste & Recycling Association and the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC)

Key Segments Covered

Product Type Chemotherapy Medical Waste Containers Biohazard Medical Waste Containers RCRA (Resource Conservation and Recovery Act) Medical Waste Containers Pharmaceutical Waste Containers Medical Sharps Waste Containers Patient Room Sharps Containers Phlebotomy Sharps Containers Multipurpose Sharps Containers

Waste Type Infectious & Pathological Waste Non-infectious Waste Radioactive Waste Sharps Waste Pharmaceutical Waste

Usage Type Disposable Medical Waste Containers Reusable Medical Waste Containers

Medical Waste Generators Medical Waste Containers for Hospitals Medical Waste Containers for Clinics & Physicians’ Offices Medical Waste Containers for Pharmaceutical Companies Medical Waste Containers for Long Term Care & Urgent Care Centers Medical Waste Containers for Pharmacies Medical Waste Containers for Other Generators



Key Reports from the Market Study:

By product type, the pharmaceutical containers to secure around 30% of the market share

By waste type, the non-infectious medical waste segment is poised to capture 2/5th of global demand

Chemotherapy medical waste containers to experience a CAGR of 5% until 2031

Hospitals to account for at least 2 out of 5 medical waste container sales

North America to register a CAGR of 5% across the forecast period

Asia to expand at 6.1% CAGR, capturing a fifth of the global market share

More Informations Insights:

In its latest report, Fact.MR offers an unbiased analysis of the medical waste containers market, providing historical data for the period of 2016-2020 and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031.

Market statistics have been presented on the basis of Product Type (chemotherapy containers, biohazard medical waste containers, RCRA (Resource Conservation And Recovery Act) containers, pharmaceutical containers and sharps containers), waste type (infectious and pathological waste, non-infectious waste, radioactive waste, sharps waste and pharmaceutical waste), usage type (disposable containers and reusable containers) and medical waste generators (hospitals, clinics, and physicians’ offices, pharmaceutical companies, long term care & urgent care centers, pharmacies and others), across seven regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa).

