Plant-based Dairy Market Emerging Trends, Technology, Growth Forecast To 2021 – 2031

Global sales of plant based dairy products are expected to grow 11% until 2031 with an estimated market value of US$ 32 Bn, according to a recently published report by Fact.MR. Increased preference for naturally sourced food products is majorly spurring demand.

With the growing adopting of vegan diet, dairy alternatives market has witnessed a significant growth in recent years. Historically, from 2016 to 2020, consumption of plant based dairy flourished at a CAGR of around 9%, reaching a valuation of US$ 11 Bn. Furthermore, rising awareness about the health benefits associated with plant based foods has boosted the demand for dairy alternative products worldwide.

Developed regions such as North America and Europe will dominate the global plant-based dairy market share, with a combined figure of 53% in 2021. The importance of plant based dairy was further highlighted with the onset of COVID-19, as consumers increasingly shifted towards consumption of non-animal based food products.

Plant Based Dairy Market- Scope of Report:

A recent study by Fact.MR on the automotive market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging associated with the manufacturing of the plant based dairy.

The study also provides the dynamics responsible for influencing the future status of the plant based dairy products market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.

A list of prominent companies operating in the plant based dairy market, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent players are embracing innovative approaches such as ground-breaking marketing tactics, technological advances for cancer screening, mergers, and acquisitions.

In 2016, Key manufacturer Danone SA, the French dairy giant made a move into dairy-free by acquiring WhiteWave Foods, the US manufacturer of the Alpro and Silk plant-based dairy-alternative ranges, for US$ 12.5Bn.

In February 2019, Danone announced it was opening a new building at its facility in DuBois, Pennsylvania, dedicated to plant-based food products including yogurt.

In December 2019, Danone’s French dairy peer Lactalis announced it was taking its Siggi’s yogurt brand into the plant-based market.

In March 2020, Arla announced the launch of a range of chilled, oat-based drinks, to be marketed under a new brand, Jörd, and initially available in Denmark, Sweden and the UK.

Key Segments Covered In Plant Based Dairy Market:

Product Plant Based Milk (by Protein Source) Almonds Cashews Coconuts Hazelnuts Oats Rice Soy Flax Hemp Macadamia Peanuts Pistachios Quinoa Sesame Others Plant Based Frozen Desserts (by Protein Source) Avocados Oats Cashews Soy Almonds Coconuts Plant Based Butter (by Form) Sticks Spread Plant Based Creamers (by Protein Source) Soy Coconuts Almonds Others Plant Based Yogurt (by Protein Source) Oats Cashews Soy Almonds Coconuts Others Plant Based Cheese (by Form) Blocks and Wedges Creams, Sauces and Spreads Shredded and Crated Sliced

Nature Organic Plant Based Dairy Conventional Plant Based Dairy

End Use Plant Based Dairy for B2B Consumers Bakery and Confectionary Snacks and Savouries Ready Meals HoReCa Other Food Products Plant Based Dairy for B2C Consumers HoReCa Household

Sales Channel Plant Based Dairy Sales through Direct Channels Plant Based Dairy Sales through Retail Channels Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Independent Grocery Stores Specialty Stores Online Stores



More Insights Available:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the plant based dairy market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics from 2021 to 2031.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on product (milk, frozen desserts, butter, creamers, yogurt and cheese), nature (organic and conventional), end use (B2B and B2C) and sales channel (direct and retail sales) across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania and MEA)

