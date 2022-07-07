dbForge SQL Complete: New Update with Support for SSMS 19

Prague, Czech Republic, 2022-Jul-07 — /EPR Network/ — Devart has released a new version of SQL Complete — the company’s flagship solution. The tool now boasts support for the upcoming SSMS 19.

Devart, one of the leading developers of database management software and data providers for most popular database servers and ALM solutions, has released a new version of dbForge SQL Complete, an advanced SQL code completion tool.

The biggest news is that SQL Complete has been provided with support for the upcoming SSMS 19, so users will enjoy a seamless transition once its official release sees the light of day. Devart also took the quality of the application to a new level — now it is excellent for working with large scripts.

To learn more about the recent release, please visit

https://blog.devart.com/here-comes-a-new-update-of-sql-complete-6-11-with-support-for-ssms-19.html

SQL Complete is an advanced solution for SQL database development, management, and administration which allows you to write, beautify, refactor SQL code easily and boost productivity dramatically due to the features that are included in SQL Complete but are lacking in Management Studio and Visual Studio IntelliSense.

About Devart

Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.

For additional information about Devart, please visit https://www.devart.com/.