Consumption Of Energy Storage Systems Is Predicted To Increase At A CAGR Of 5.6% During 2022 To 2031

Energy Storage Systems Market Analysis, By Technology (Electro Chemicals, Thermal Storage, Mechanical Energy Storage), By Application (Transportation, Grid Storage), By End User – Global Forecast 2022-2031

Consumption of energy storage systems is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031, . The global energy storage systems market stands at US$ 45.1 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 73.8 billion by the end of 2031.

Prominent Key Players Of The Energy Storage Systems Market Survey Report:

  • ABB Ltd.
  • BYD Company Limited
  • EOS Energy Storage
  • Evapco Inc.
  • Maxwell Technologies Inc.
  • General Electric Company
  • Hitachi Ltd.
  • LG Chem Ltd.
  • NEC Corporation
  • Panasonic Corporation
  • Schneider Electric SE
  • Siemens AG
  • Tesla

Key Segments Covered in Energy Storage Systems Industry Research

  • Energy Storage Systems Market by Technology :

    • Electro Chemicals
      • Lithium-Ion Batteries
      • Lead Acid Batteries
      • Sodium Sulfur (NAS) Batteries
      • Flow Batteries
      • Others
    • Thermal Storage
    • Mechanical Energy Storage
      • Pumped Hydro Energy Storage
      • Flywheel Energy Storage
      • Compressed Air & Liquid Air Energy Storage
    • Other Storage Technologies

  • Energy Storage Systems Market by Application :

    • Transportation
    • Grid Storage

  • Energy Storage Systems Market by End User :

    • Residential
    • Non-residential
    • Utilities
    • Automotive

  • Energy Storage Systems Market by Region :

    • North America Energy Storage Systems Market
    • Latin America Energy Storage Systems Market
    • Europe Energy Storage Systems Market
    • East Asia Energy Storage Systems Market
    • South Asia & Oceania Energy Storage Systems Market
    • MEA Energy Storage Systems Market

