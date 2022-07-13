IEMLabs Provides an Ethical Hacking Course in Kolkata with 100% Job Assistance

Kolkata, India, 2022-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — An ISO-certified training center, which has offices in other countries too, IEMLabs is a renowned computer training center which is offering various computer training courses at the best rate. The center is offering the ethical hacking course in Kolkata with 100% job assistance.

The entire course can be enjoyed both offline and online mode. Students from all over the country can enjoy the course. The course includes an affordable rate. The latest designed lab, infrastructure, comprehensive course, and exam-based study structure, helps the students to grow faster and suit industry requirement. The modern lab of the center is accessible both for offline and online students.

The course is a comprehensive one and offers job assistance to the students. The center is partnered with several renowned companies and agencies all over the country. This affectionate connection with other giant agencies smoothens the path of a job guarantee as well. The center is an ISO-certified one and offers the best courses in different computer-related domains. The ethical hacking course includes all the main subjects related to the course. The associated faculties are well experienced and dedicated to guiding the students with optimum care and knowledge. To know more about the institute and the courses, please visit:https://iemlabs.com/courses/certified-ethical-hacking-professional/

About IEMLabs:

An ISO-certified institute that is ruling the industry with amazing courses, the institute IEMLabs is the best place to begin a career. The institute includes different courses at the best rate. Courses are available at the best rate in Kolkata with a job guarantee. The students will have access to the latest lab, the modern infrastructure of the center, study materials, and more.

Contact Details:

Unit – 601, Godrej Genesis Building, Block EP & GP, Kolkata – 700091, West Bengal, India

Email: iema@iemlabs.com

1800-270-3002

https://iemlabs.com/.