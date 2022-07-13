Algoworks swells to 650+ colleagues worldwide

Sunnyvale, CA, 2022-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — Algoworks, an IT service provider, announced recently that it has as crossed 650 mark. On the strength of its intriguing digital projects and distinctive work culture, Algoworks continued to draw best engineering talent even in a highly competitive job market. Algoworks also continued to draw entrepreneurs searching for a good place to base their organizations.

Being a globally renowned B2B IT services provider, Algoworks is a multi-niched technology expert with experience in Android app development, iOS app development, cross-platform app development, web app development, and more.

With Gratitude, Pratyush Kumar, Co-founder of Algoworks, said; “Algoworks was started with only a handful of people! So when we commemorate this amazing milestone today, it is a feeling of enormous collective accomplishment. We are continuously on the search for the best talents that will think of quantum leaps for our clients.”

Rachit Agarwal, Co-founder of Algoworks, said; “We are well positioned to continue adding fresh talent thanks to an authentic employer brand, smart hiring, a novel and always improving employee experience, robust business demand, and our very flexible environment. Despite our excitement at this achievement, we anticipate achieving more in the future.”

In September 2021, the organizations was recognized by the Great Place to Work® and got GPTW Certified in India, based on extensive ratings gathered from the employees in the Information Technology industry. In India, the institute partners with more than 1100 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work FOR ALLTM.

Already a Pledge 1% Member of Salesforce and Salesforce PDO Partner, the company’s partnership and association with Salesforce only strengthens. Recently, Algoworks has also become a Salesforce Summit (Platinum) Consulting Partner. Salesforce evaluates partners in the program each year based on four pillars of partner excellence: Customer Success, Innovation, Growth, and Equality and Sustainable Development Leadership. Partners are given points based on the four pillars on a scale of 0 to 1,000, and then assigned to one of four program benefit tiers (Base, Ridge, Crest, Summit) based on the point criteria.

Algoworks assists organizations of all sizes in strategizing, implementing and customizing Salesforce.com products into their business operations. The partnership honors their efforts to reach out to educational institutions and non-profit organizations while enabling them to get more technologically capable.

