Disposable Endoscopes Market In-Depth Analysis and Forecast Report By 2030

Disposable Endoscopes Industry Overview

The global disposable endoscopes market size is expected to reach USD 7.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 17.0% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing demand for single-use endoscopes to eliminate the risk associated with reusable endoscopic devices is one of the major factors driving the market growth. In addition, disinfecting and cleaning of reusable endoscopes and their accessories are the most critical task for physicians, and the risk of infection associated with the endoscope accessories cannot be underestimated. For instance, according to the survey on the contamination of patient-ready endoscopes from three hospitals, published in the American Journal of Infection Control in 2018, told that microbial growth was found in 71% of the reusable endoscopes.

Disposable Endoscopes Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global disposable endoscopes market on the basis of application, end-use, and region:

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Bronchoscopy, Urologic Endoscopy, Arthroscopy, GI Endoscopy, ENT Endoscopy, and Others.

The bronchoscopy segment accounted for the highest revenue share of more than 29% in 2021. The growing prevalence of lung disorders and high adoption of minimally invasive bronchoscope procedures are driving the segment growth.

procedures are driving the segment growth. However, the fastest growth is expected from the ENT endoscopy application segment over the forecast years. The growth is attributed to the reduction of cross-contamination and costs associated with disposable endoscopes ENT service & cleaning and its growing adoption.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Clinics and Diagnostics Centers.

The hospitals’ end-user segment accounted for the highest revenue share of more than 47% in 2021 owing to favorable reimbursement policies and high product preference in hospitals for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

On the other hand, the clinics’ end-use segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast years. This growth can be credited to the high preference for disposable endoscopes in clinics on account of their cost-effectiveness.

Disposable Endoscopes Regional Outlook

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Key manufacturers are focusing on adopting key business strategies, such as collaboration, acquisition, and new product launches, to increase their product portfolio and hold a strong position in the market.

Some prominent players in the global disposable endoscopes market include

Ambu A/S

Prosurg Inc. (Neoscape, Inc.)

AirStrip Technologies

Boston Scientific Corp.

Parburch Medical

OBP Medical Corp.

Welch Allyn (Hill-Rom Services Inc.)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Flexicare Medical Ltd.

Timesco Healthcare Ltd.

Sunmed

