Marine Outboard Engine Market Is pegged To Be Valued More Than US$ 3.9 Bn During The Forecast Period (2020 – 2030)

The global marine outboard engine market was valued at US$ 3.3 Bn in 2020 and is expected to add value worth US$ 616.4 million during the forecast period (2020-2030). The COVID-19 pandemic has caused latency in the global marine outboard engine market as sales of new vessels have lowered dramatically since over the last couple of months. The market is poised to witness stunted growth on the back of the fiscal uncertainty created by the pandemic. Significantly reduced demand for seafood due to restaurant closures & lowered marine recreational activities amid ongoing lockdown in many regions has caused a slump in the commercial marine industry.

As a result, leading vessel manufacturing companies have ceased production. For instance, In March 2020, major boat manufacturing companies in the U.S. such as Viking Yachts, Regal Boats, Brunswick Corporation, Yamaha Outboard, Groupe, Beneteu, and Malibu Boats stopped entire production at their sites in the country. Such dormancy in vessel manufacturing poses a serious threat to the marine outboard engine market. However, as the pandemic is brought under control, the global marine outboard engine market is poised to regain traction and is set to grow by 1.2X by the end of forecast period.

Marine Outboard Engine Market – Scope of Report:

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape:

Marine Outboard Engine Market Segmentations:

By Power : Less than 30 HP 30HP to 100 HP Above 100 HP

By Engine : Two Stroke Carburetted Two Stroke Electronic Fuel Injection Two Stroke Direct Injection System Four Stroke Carburetted Four Stroke Electronic Fuel Injection

By Ignition : Electric Manual

By Boat : Fishing Vessel Recreational Vessel Special Purpose Boats

By Region : North America Latin America Europe South Asia East Asia Oceania Middle East & Africa Caribbean



