Kokomo’s Family Fun Center celebrates 25th Anniversary

SAGINAW, Mich., 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Twenty-five years in the making, family favorite Kokomo’s is the local place you’ll definitely want to revisit this summer.

Saginaw’s favorite Family Fun Center has freshened up for its silver anniversary and is debuting a new look, new management and all the classic fun it has been known for since 1997. This summer, the venue is also offering special anniversary promotions and deals for families and the community so they can come experience its upgrades.

Kokomo’s was recently purchased by Memorable Experiences Group (MEG). MEG, which owns and operates leading family entertainment centers across the United States, has revamped and upgraded the center.

“We are so excited to bring more life back to this amazing fixture of the community during its 25th year,” said Cory Sandrock, CEO of MEG. “Kokomo’s provides a variety of family fun offerings, and we look forward to continuing to be the go-to place in Saginaw for everyone from families and birthday parties to corporate events and company outings.”

While visible improvements dot the property and the main building received interior refurbishments, Kokomo’s beloved attractions remain ready for fun, including:

Go-karts

18-hole mini golf

Arcade area with over 45 games and prize store

Laser tag arena

Bumper boats

When guests have worked up an appetite, the Koko Kafe offers an improved menu featuring new beer and wine offerings, along with enhanced food recipes and draft beer as well.

The expanded team of employees at Kokomo’s is ready to help guests celebrate too, so daily prize giveaways will be spun from the prize wheel for lucky guests to enjoy.

Daily summer-long celebration specials include a family fun pack for $99 which includes five attraction passes, $62.50 worth of arcade credits, two 12-inch single topping pizzas and two pitchers of soda. Also, to celebrate 25 years throughout the summer, visitors can purchase a $6 light-up commemorative anniversary cup with 25-cent soda refills all season long.

June specials include $35 of arcade credits for $25 and 25% off single topping 12-inch pizzas. To celebrate the dog days of summer, July specials include 25% off chili dogs, brats and hot dogs in addition to attraction passes, 4 attractions for $25. You can also expect to see some great August specials and more to help enjoy every last minute of the exciting anniversary summer.

For more information on Kokomo’s Family Fun Center, visit kokomos.com.

About Kokomo’s Family Fun Center

Providing fun and entertainment for the community since 1997, Kokomo’s Family Fun Center offers entertainment, games, and experiences for the entire family. Attractions include arcade games, go-karts, laser tag, bumper boats, 18-hole mini golf and food and beverages. Learn more at kokomos.com.

About Memorable Experiences Group

Memorable Experiences Group is a leading owner and operator of family and location-based entertainment centers throughout the United States. The company partners with experienced owners and attractions industry leaders to strategically acquire and develop best-in-class entertainment properties as well as enhance local operations by upgrading the guest and employee experience. For more information, please visit www.memorableexperiencesgroup.com.

Media contact

Will Wellons

Wellons Communications

will@wellonscommunications.com

407-339-0879