Hosiery Market Clocking A CAGR Worth 4.8% Across The Forecast Period Ranging From 2021 To 2031.

Fact.MR’s recently published report estimates the global hosiery market to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2031, expected to reach US$ 80 Bn by the end of the aforementioned forecast period. As of 2021, the industry is likely to be valued at US$ 60 Bn. Demand is likely to accelerate on the back of increasing functionality across multiple sectors.

From 2016 to 2020, hosiery sales inclined at a CAGR of around 3%. Prospects received a significant setback during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in the sports and outdoor activities segment, given the cessation of all sponsored activities to contain the spread of the disease. However, demand for everyday wear remained strong, as consumers simply shifted to e-commerce platforms.

Future growth prospects are likely to be reliant on extensive applications for therapeutic purposes in the healthcare industry. For instance, there is an increased demand for compression stockings, amid the highly prevalent incidence of venous disorders. It is estimated that around 20% of all adults suffer from varicose veins at some point of their lives, with 3-6% of them being converted to open wounds if left untreated. Hence, hosiery manufacturers are designing specialised leggings to address these issues.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:-https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=121

Hosiery Market Segmentations:

Product Type Body Stockings Compression Stockings Knee-high/Hold-ups Hosiery Stockings Socks Tights Toe Socks

Demography Hosiery for Men Hosiery for Women

Price Range Economy-priced Hosiery Mid-priced Hosiery Premium-priced Hosiery Super Premium-priced Hosiery

Sales Channel Hosiery Sales via Modern Trade Hosiery Sales via Specialty Stores Hosiery Sales via Online Stores Hosiery Sales via Other Sales Channels



