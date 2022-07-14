The global men’s wear market is prophesied to increase growth on the back of the rise of celebrity endorsements to promote brands. The inclusion of celebrities in promotional activities could help the sales of premium men’s wear products to soar in the foreseeable future. Growing desire to look trendy and fashionable could be another factor stoking the demand in the global men’s wear market. An increasing number of metrosexuals is expected to augur well for the global menswear market. High demand for men’s footwear could provide a tailwind to the global men’s wear market. Men are foreseen to spend on clothing and footwear with an increase in their disposable income.

Fact.MR envisions the global menswear market to collect a US$540.4 bn by the end of 2022. Among demographics, the 26-35 segment could display a higher CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2017-2022. Currently, it secures a remarkable share of the global men’s wear market. Even in the near future, it is projected to account for a sizable market share.

By sales channel, the global menswear market is classified into online, specialty stores, franchise outlets, and modern trade. Amongst these segments, modern trade could overtake others in terms of revenue growth. It is expected to log a 4.9% CAGR and gain a dominant share of the global men’s wear market. Specialty stores could tread upon the heels of modern trade, whereas the online segment is forecast to show moderate growth in the global menswear market. Regionally, APEJ is anticipated to develop as more lucrative geography for the global men’s wear market.

Menswear Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Menswear market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Menswear market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Menswear supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Menswear supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape

The report sheds light on leading providers of Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in the Menswear offering has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the Menswear market.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Menswear: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Menswear demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Menswear. As per the study, the demand for Menswear will grow through 2022.

Menswear historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2017 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2017-2022.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2017 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2017-2022. Menswear consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

