Worldwide Demand For EVOH Film For Packaging Will Grow At A CAGR Of 5.05% During 2022-2032 | Fact.MR Study

EVOH Film for Packaging Market Analysis Report by Product Type (Blown Film, Cast Film), by Application (Bags, Trays, Pouches & Sacks, Packaging Film, Lids, Liquid Packaging Solutions), by End Use Industry (Food, Healthcare, Personal Care & Cosmetics) – Regional Forecast to 2028

The market for EVOH film for packaging is projected to reach US$8.01 billion by 2032 , at a CAGR of 5.05% from 2022-2032.

The global revenue of EVOH film for packaging is estimated at US$5.04 billion in 2022 . Increasing preference for flexible packaging that is consumer friendly, sustainable and extends product shelf life is expected to drive demand for EVOH film packaging in the assessment year.

Prominent Key Players of EVOH Film for Packaging Market Survey Report:

Mondi Group

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

Kuraray Co.Ltd

amcor ltd

Berry Global Inc.

Coveris Holding SA

winpak ltd

Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Group

FLAIR Flexible Packaging Corporation.

Global EVOH Film for Packaging Market by Category

By product type, the global EVOH film for packaging market is segmented as follows: blown film cast film

By Application, the global EVOH film for packaging market is segmented as follows: bag trays Bags & Sacks packaging films lid Packaging solutions for liquids Other (sachets, bag-in-box, tubes)

By End Use Industry, Global EVOH Film for Packaging is segmented as follows: Food healthcare Personal Care & Cosmetics Other (building, construction and electrical industry)



The insights for each vendor consist of:

company profile

SWOT analysis

Main Market Information

market share

Sales, prices and gross margin

What insights does the EVOH Films for Packaging market report offer the readers?

Fragmentation of EVOH films for packaging based on product type, end use and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream feedstocks, downstream demand and the current market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions and product launches of all players of EVOH Films for Packaging.

Various regulations imposed by governments on the consumption of EVOH film for packaging in detail.

Impact of modern technologies such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence and social media platforms on the global EVOH films for packaging.

The report provides the following EVOH Film for Packaging market insights and assessments, which are helpful to all participants involved in the EVOH Film for Packaging market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and demand for EVOH film for packaging

Latest industry analysis of EVOH Film for Packaging market with key analysis on market drivers, trends and influencing factors

Key trends analysis of EVOH Film for Packaging market and changing consumer preferences in major verticals.

Modification of EVOH films for packaging demand and consumption of various products

Key trends underscoring key investor funding in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in different technologies and types of products or services

Comprehensive data and competitive analysis of the major players of EVOH Film for Packaging

Sales of EVOH film for packaging in the US are set to grow steadily due to growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Demand forecast for EVOH film for packaging in Europe remains stable as many countries like UK, France and Germany focus on fueling growth

Questionnaires Answered in EVOH Films For Packaging Market Report Include:

How has the EVOH film for packaging market grown?

What are the current and future prospects of the global EVOH Film for Packaging on a regional basis?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the EVOH films for packaging?

Why is the consumption of EVOH film for packaging the highest in the region?

In what year is the segment expected to overtake the segment?

More insights from the Fact.MR trend report:

