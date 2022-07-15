Personal Health Record (PHR) software Market growth, business opportunities, share value, key insights and size estimation by 2031

New York, 2022-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Personal Health Record (PHR) software report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Personal Health Record (PHR) software market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Personal Health Record (PHR) software is a tool that allows patients to track and manage their own health information. PHRs can be used to store a variety of health data, including allergies, medications, immunizations, lab results, and medical procedures. PHRs can help patients keep track of their health history and share information with their healthcare providers.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in Personal Health Record (PHR) Software technology:

1. More and more PHR platforms are starting to use artificial intelligence (AI) to help patients manage their health. This includes features like chatbots that can answer questions and provide guidance, as well as more sophisticated tools that can help predict health risks and recommend treatment options.

2. PHR platforms are also becoming more focused on patient engagement and empowerment. This means that they are not only providing more tools and information for patients but also making it easier for patients to access and use this information.

Market Segments

The Personal Health Record Software Market is segmented by component, deployment, architecture type and region. By component, the market is divided into software & mobile apps, services. Based on deployment, it is segmented into cloud and web-based. On the basis 0f architecture type, it is bifurcated into payer tethered, provider tethered and standalone. Region-wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Personal Health Record Software Market includes players such as Healthspek, Health Companion, NoMoreClipboard, Patient Ally, Records For Living, Inc., Practice Fusion, Inc., SoftClinic Software, Knapsack Health, 75Health (Kaaspro), and Zapbuild.

Key Drivers

There are several key drivers of the Personal Health Record Software market.

One driver is the increasing focus on patient engagement and self-care. This is leading to a demand for tools that patients can use to manage their own health information and connect with their care team.

Another driver is the need to improve clinical workflow and efficiency. This is leading to a demand for software that can help clinicians manage patient information more effectively.

Finally, the increasing adoption of electronic health records (EHRs) is driving the need for software that can help clinicians interface with these systems.

