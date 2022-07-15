Viscosupplementation Market Share, Major Competitor and Strategies 2028

Viscosupplementation Industry Overview

The global viscosupplementation market size is expected to reach USD 7.6 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.37% from 2021 to 2028. Initiatives to increase awareness regarding available treatment, the rising geriatric population, and product advancements are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period. With the growing geriatric population, the burden of osteoarthritis is expected to increase dramatically. As per the Arthritis Foundation, in the U.S., around 54.4 million adults are reported to be diagnosed with doctor-diagnosed arthritis.

Viscosupplementation Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global viscosupplementation market on the basis of product, end-use, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Single Injection, Three Injection, and Five Injection.

The three and five-injection hyaluronic acid viscosupplements have been in the market for quite a long time, whereas the single-injection products are relatively newer.

Multiple three injections have been available for the past two decades and have captured a large share of the global market. Three injections are preferred by medical practitioners to help avoid total knee replacement surgery in case of osteoarthritis.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals and Orthopedic Clinics/Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs).

The orthopedic clinics/ASCs segment held the largest market share of over 61% in 2020 and is also expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the high demand for outpatient surgeries. ASCs are outpatient surgery centers that focus on offering same-day surgical care, including preventive (surgical) and diagnostic procedures.

Hospitals are preferred by patients usually in developing countries where orthopedic clinics are scarce. In these countries, where an orthopedic physician is usually a visiting faculty, patients are required to visit the hospital on a specific day.

Viscosupplementation Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is highly competitive as key players are adopting various strategies, such as the launch of products and mergers & acquisitions, to increase their share. For instance, in 2017, Bioventus announced FDA approval of DUROLANE, which is a single-injection HA product for treating the pain associated with knee osteoarthritis.

Some prominent players in the global viscosupplementation market include

Sanofi

Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

Seikagaku Corporation

Zimmer Biomet

Smith & Nephew PLC

Ferring Pharmaceuticals B.V.

Lifecore Biomedical

LG Life Sciences Ltd.

FidiaFarmaceutici S.p.A

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

