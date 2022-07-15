Bearings Market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR over the forecast by 2031 | NSK Ltd., Schaeffler AG, NTN Corporation, SKF, Iljin Bearing

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Bearings Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Bearings Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Bearings are a type of machine element that is used to constrain the relative motion of moving parts to only the desired motion. The function of a bearing is to support and guide moving parts such as shafts or axles. Bearings are classified into two main types: rolling-element bearings and fluid-bearing. Rolling-element bearings are the most common type of bearing and can be further classified into several types, such as ball bearings, roller bearings, and needle bearings.

Key Trends

Some key trends in bearings technology include the development of more advanced materials, the use of alternative designs such as air bearings, and the miniaturization of bearings.

One trend is the development of new materials for bearings. For example, silicon nitride (Si3N4) is a material that has been used in bearings for a number of years.

Another trend is the use of alternative designs for bearings. One example of this is the use of air bearings. Air bearings are bearings that use a thin film of air to support the load, rather than using traditional rolling elements such as balls or rollers.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Bearings market are:

1) Increasing demand from the automotive industry: Bearings are used in a wide range of automotive applications, including wheels, transmissions, and engines.

2) Growing demand from the construction industry: Bearings are also used in a wide range of construction applications, including cranes, excavators, and construction vehicles.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Ball Bearing

Tapered Bearing

By Group

Group 1

Group 2

By End-Use

Automotive

Industrial

By Region

North America US



Key Players

NSK Ltd.

Schaeffler AG

NTN Corporation

SKF

Iljin Bearing

RKB Bearing

JTEKT Corporation

Timken

