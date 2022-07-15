Veterinary Medicine Market is set for lucrative growth during 2021-2031 | Size, Share, Demand and Opportunities Analysis

New York, 2022-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Veterinary Medicine Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Veterinary medicine is the branch of medicine that deals with the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of disease, disorder, and injury in non-human animals. The scope of veterinary medicine is wide, covering all animal species, both domesticated and wild, with a wide range of conditions that can affect different organs and systems.

Key Players

The global veterinary medicine market includes players such as Archer Daniels Midland, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Ceva Santé Animale, Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, Evonik Industries AG, Merck & Co Inc, Soparfin SCA, Virbac SA., Zoetis Inc, and others.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in Veterinary Medicine technology include the use of 3D printing for prosthetics and implants, the use of drones for the delivery of food and medicine, and the use of robotics for surgery.

3D printing is becoming increasingly popular in the veterinary world, as it offers a way to create custom prosthetics and implants for animals. This technology is particularly beneficial for animals who have lost a limb or who are born with congenital defects.

Drones are also becoming increasingly popular in the veterinary field, as they offer a way to quickly and efficiently deliver food and medicine to animals in need.

Robotics is another area where veterinary medicine is beginning to adopt new technologies. Robotics can be used for a variety of surgical procedures and has the potential to improve the accuracy and precision of these procedures.

Key Drivers

There are several key drivers of the veterinary medicine market.

The first is the increasing prevalence of pet ownership. In developed countries, the percentage of households with pets has been steadily increasing for several decades, and this trend is now starting to emerge in developing countries as well.

Another key driver of the veterinary medicine market is the increasing demand for a better quality of care for pets. As pets become increasingly recognized as members of the family, owners are increasingly willing to invest in their health and wellbeing.

Finally, the veterinary medicine market is being driven by the changing regulatory environment. In many countries, there is an increasing focus on the regulation of veterinary medicines, and this is likely to continue in the future.

Market Segments

The veterinary medicine market is segmented by product, animal type, end-use, and region. By product, the market is classified into drugs, vaccines, and others. On the basis of animal type, it is bifurcated into companion animals, and livestock animals. Based on end-use, it is divided into laboratories, veterinary hospitals, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

