Oral Care Market Insights by 2031 & Covid-19 Analysis | Amway, Dabur, Kewalraj & Co., Dentaid, Brush with Bamboo

New York, 2022-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Oral Care Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Oral care is the practice of keeping one’s mouth clean and free of disease and other problems. This includes brushing and flossing teeth, as well as using mouthwash. It is important to practice oral care regularly in order to prevent tooth decay, gum disease, and other oral health problems.

Key Players

The oral care market report includes players such as Amway, Dabur, Kewalraj & Co., Dentaid, Brush with Bamboo, Condor, Gillette Company, Natusana, Drogasil S.A., and G.Barbosa.

Key Trends

Some key trends in oral care technology include:

1. The use of lasers for teeth whitening and other dental procedures.

2. The use of digital technology for dental X-rays and other imaging.

3. The use of 3D printing technology for dental prosthetics and other dental products.

4. The use of nanotechnology for the development of new dental materials and products.

Key Drivers

The rising awareness about oral hygiene is one of the major drivers for the growth of the oral care market. The growing number of dental camps and awareness programs organized by government and non-government organizations is expected to fuel the growth of the market. Moreover, the availability of a wide range of oral care products, such as toothpastes, toothbrushes, mouthwashes, and dental floss, is another major factor driving the growth of the oral care market.

The increasing disposable income is another key driver for the growth of the oral care market. The growing middle-class population and the rising standard of living are expected to lead to the increased spending on oral care products. Moreover, the easy availability of oral care products through various channels, such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, and online stores, is expected to drive the growth of the market.

Market Segments

The oral care market report is bifurcated on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of product, it is segmented into toothpastes, toothbrushes, mouthwashes, and others. By distribution channel, it is categorized into consumer stores, retail pharmacies, online, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

