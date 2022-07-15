Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device Market Research Reports, Industry Size, In-Depth Qualitative Insights, Explosive Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis 2022-2031

New York, 2022-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ — Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A continuous glucose monitoring device is a small sensor that is placed under the skin to measure glucose levels in the interstitial fluid. The device is connected to a transmitter that sends data to a receiver. The receiver displays the glucose levels in real-time and can be worn on a belt or carried in a pocket. The device can be used to track glucose levels over time and to identify patterns.

Key Trends

The key trends in Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device technology are accuracy, miniaturization, and integration.

The accuracy of Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices has been improving steadily over the years. The latest devices are able to provide readings that are within 5% of a patient’s actual blood sugar levels. This is a significant improvement from the early devices, which were often inaccurate by as much as 20%.

Miniaturization is another key trend in Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device technology. The latest devices are much smaller and more discreet than the early devices. This is important for patients who want to wear the devices all day and not have them be noticeable.

Integration is the third key trend in Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device technology. The latest devices are able to integrate with other devices and software, such as fitness trackers and blood sugar tracking apps. This allows patients to get a more complete picture of their blood sugar levels and their overall health.

Key Drivers

There are a few key drivers of the continuous glucose monitoring device market. Firstly, the number of people with diabetes is on the rise. According to the International Diabetes Federation, the number of people with diabetes is expected to reach 463 million by 2030. This increase in the number of people with diabetes is expected to drive the demand for continuous glucose monitoring devices.

Secondly, the prevalence of diabetes is increasing in developing countries. This is due to a number of factors, including the increasing prevalence of obesity and sedentary lifestyles. The increasing prevalence of diabetes in developing countries is expected to drive the demand for continuous glucose monitoring devices.

Market Segments

The Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device Market is segmented by component, demographics, end user, and region. Based on component, the market is segmented into transmitters & receivers and integrated insulin pumps; and sensors. On the basis of demographics, CGMS are categorized into child population (≤14 years) and adult population (>14 years). Based on end user, it is classified into clinics and diagnostics centers, ICUs, and home healthcare. Region-wise, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key players

The Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device Market includes players such as Abbott Laboratories, Dexcom, Inc., A. Menarini Diagnostics, Echo Therapeutics, Inc., GlySens Incorporated, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic plc, Senseonics Holdings, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and LifeScan.

