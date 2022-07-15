E-commerce Software and Platform Market Anticipated To Register A Positive CAGR Of 12.5% In The Forecast Period 2022-2032

Fact.MR foresees that the demand for e-commerce software and platforms is projected to expand at a CAGR of 12.5% in terms of value during the period of assessment. Moreover, the report estimates that the sales of e-commerce software and platform are likely to surpass US$ 12.37 Bn by end of 2032.

Sales of e-commerce software and platform via business-to-business model are expected to grow at a significant pace throughout the assessment period, on the back of large order values coupled with increasing conversion rates. The fast pace of e-commerce software and platforms has enabled quick business-to-business order fulfillment in turn facilitating better customer experience.

This aspect has pushed the sales of business-to-business e-commerce software and platform during the period of assessment. The proliferation of cloud technology has paved potential growth pathways for the e-commerce sector. The demand for e-commerce software and platform using the SaaS platform for deployment is likely to increase at a meteoric pace on the back of the growing popularity of cloud and Internet of Things (IoT) worldwide.

E-commerce Software and Platform Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global E-commerce Software and Platform market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2022-2032.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the E-commerce Software and Platform market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for E-commerce Software and Platform supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for E-commerce Software and Platform supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the e-commerce software and platform market is shaped by product innovation and strategic mergers & acquisitions. Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Shopify Inc., Salesforce, IBM are some prominent manufacturers of e-commerce software and platform.

In January 2022, YesStyle.com, a leading e-commerce platform for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle products owned by YesAsia Holdings Ltd. selected Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX) to automate its marketing platform with flexible and reliable AI-driven technology solutions.

In November 2021, Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys announced that the Finacle Digital Banking Solution Suite will be available on Red Hat OpenShift and IBM Cloud for Financial Services. This collaboration will help banks scale business transformation, become more agile, and power their growth with an on-demand portfolio of products and services

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on E-commerce Software and Platform: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. E-commerce Software and Platform demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Aircraft Tugs. As per the study, the demand for E-commerce Software and Platform will grow through 2032.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Aircraft Tugs. As per the study, the demand for E-commerce Software and Platform will grow through 2032. E-commerce Software and Platform historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2022-2032.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2022-2032. E-commerce Software and Platform consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

E-commerce Software and Platform Market Segmentations:

By Deployment Outlook : SaaS On-premise

By End-use Outlook : Apparel Electronics Travel and Tourism Home and Furnishing Others

By Business Model : B2B B2C Market Place Others



