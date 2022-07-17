Worldwide Demand For Pepsin Is Poised To Increase At A Steady CAGR Of 4.7% During 2021-2031 | Fact.MR Forecasts

Pepsin market value is anticipated to increase at a CAGR 4.7% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031, and is set to surpass a valuation of US$ 4.8 Bn by 2031, as per Fact.MR’s detailed industry analysis. In 2020, the market enjoyed a valuation of US$ 2.9 Bn, which is equivalent to 30% of the global enzymes market.

Prominent Key Players Of The Pepsin Market Survey Report:

A. Constantino & C.

Biolaxi Corporation

BIOZYM

Chongqing quanxinxiangsheng

Chongqing Jingkang Biotechnology

Deyang Sinozyme

Enzymology Research Center

Key Segments Covered in Pepsin Industry Research

By Product Form Powdered Pepsin Liquid Pepsin

By End-use Sector Pepsin for Pharmaceuticals Industrial Pepsin Pepsin for Food and Feed Others

By Grade Type 1:3,000 Pepsin 1:10,000 Pepsin 1:15,000 Pepsin



