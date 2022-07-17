Worldwide Demand For Prefilled Syringes Is Expect To Grow At A Value CAGR Of Nearly 10% During 2021 to 2031

Glass Based Prefilled Syringes to Capture Major Chunk in the Global Prefilled Syringes Market Share During 2021-2031

The global market for prefilled syringes is expected to grow at a value CAGR of nearly 10% from 2021 to 2031. Short-term forecast appears equally lucrative, registering a growth rate of 9.6% until 2026.

As the pharmaceutical industry explores innovative and more convenient drug delivery systems, pre-filled syringes have emerged as one of the fastest-growing options for unit dosage medicine. Revenues in the prefilled syringes industry are expected to double throughout the forecast period.

Prominent Key players of the Prefilled Syringes market survey report:

  • Becton Dickinson and Company
  • Terumo Medical Corporation
  • Baxter International Inc.
  • Medtronic Plc.
  • Gerresheimer

Key Segments Covered

  • Function Type
    • Single Chambered Prefilled Syringes
    • Dual/Multi Chambered Prefilled Syringes
  • Technology Type
    • Conventional Prefilled Syringes
    • Safety Prefilled Syringes
  • Distribution Channel
    • Prefilled Syringes across Hospitals
    • Prefilled Syringes across Specialty Clinics
    • Prefilled Syringes across Online Pharmacies
    • Prefilled Syringes across Other Distribution Channels
  • Material Type
    • Glass based Prefilled Syringes
    • Polymer based Prefilled Syringes

