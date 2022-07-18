Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market size to surpass around USD 19.7 billion by 2031 | F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (US), Abbott Laboratories (US)

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

The global clinical chemistry analyzers market was valued at USD 12.6 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow at 4.2% CAGR during the forecast period to reach up to USD 19.7 billion by 2031.

Clinical chemistry analyzers are used to calculate the concentration of certain electrolytes, metabolites, and drugs in serum, cerebrospinal fluid, and other body fluids among others. It creates an accurate result within the lease period and is planned for extremely advanced technology. It is used to validate health conditions like nutritional status, liver functions, and kidney functions among others.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS10255/

Market Trends and Drivers

The key factor propelling the growth of the market is the rising geriatric population coupled with the increasing prevalence of chronic and lifestyle diseases. The increasing geriatric population in developed and developing regions will positively influence the growth of the clinical chemistry analyzers market. Owing to rapid growth in the elderly population, the prevalence of age-associated diseases like hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular, liver, and kidney diseases are anticipated to increase significantly. The diagnosis and management of such diseases are responsible for the rising number of prescriptions for tests like basic metabolic panel, lipid profile, and liver & renal panel. The growth in chronic illnesses will increase the demand for tests prescribed for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of the same. These factors, alongside the growing trend for preventive medicine, is expected to drive the demand for clinical chemistry analyzers during the projection period.

Market Segments

By Product

Reagents

Analyzers

By Test Type

Basic Metabolic Panels

Liver Panels

Renal Panels

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Laboratories & Institutes

By Region

North America The U.S.



Get Customized Report as Per Your Requirement – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS10255/

Key Players

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Abbott Laboratories (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Siemens AG (Germany)

HORIBA Ltd. (Japan)

Sysmex Corporation (Japan)

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

Excel data pack included with all report purchases

Robust and transparent research methodology

Ground breaking research and market player-centric solutions for the upcoming decade according to the present market scenario

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1–833–761–1700