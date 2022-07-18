Smart Glass Market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR over the forecast by 2031 | Asahi Glass Co. Ltd, ChromoGenics, Gauzy Ltd and Entities

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Smart Glass Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Smart Glass Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Smart Glass is a type of advanced glass that can be controlled to become either transparent or opaque. It is made up of a special material sandwiched between two layers of regular glass. When an electrical current is applied to the material, it becomes opaque. When the current is turned off, it becomes transparent again.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in Smart Glass technology include the following:

1. Increased use of sensors: Smart Glass technology is becoming increasingly reliant on sensors to track and monitor various aspects of the users environment. This trend is being driven by the need for more accurate and real-time data, as well as the desire to reduce the power consumption of Smart Glass devices.

2. Improved display quality: The displays used in Smart Glass technology are becoming increasingly high-resolution and vibrant. This trend is being driven by the need for better visuals for augmented reality applications.

Key Drivers

There are several key drivers of the smart glass market. Firstly, the increasing demand for energy-efficient buildings is driving the market for smart glass.

Secondly, the need for better control of light and heat in buildings is another key driver.

Thirdly, the increasing popularity of smart buildings and the growing trend of integrating smart features into existing buildings is also driving the market for smart glass.

Market Segmentation

By Technology

Thermochromic

Photochromic

By End User Industry

Transportation

Construction

By Region

North America The U.S.



Key Players

Asahi Glass Co. Ltd

ChromoGenics

Gauzy Ltd and Entities

Gentex Corporation

Halio Inc.

PleotintLlc

RavenbrickLlc

