What is be the Size (Volume and Value) of Atmospheric Water Generator Market in 2030?

Atmospheric Water Generator Industry Overview

The global atmospheric water generator market size is expected to reach USD 4.56 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.0% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is primarily driven by declining freshwater levels, rising technological advancements, and favorable government regulations. The demand for freshwater for industrial and drinking uses is expected to witness growth on account of the declining freshwater levels and depleting water supplies. Moreover, increasing infrastructural development and rapid industrialization have contributed to water scarcity, thereby augmenting the demand for these products over the forecast period.

Atmospheric water generators (AWGs) are manufactured using two principles, including cooling condensation and wet desiccation. Cooling condensation is the most widely used technique owing to large-scale installations in various industries. The wet desiccation technology is comparatively new and is primarily used in army base camps and large-scale industries. Atmospheric water generators are mainly utilized in industrial and commercial facilities owing to high installation costs. Initiatives taken by companies across several sectors to implement eco-friendly practices in the business are expected to drive the product demand in the industrial application segment.

Atmospheric Water Generator Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global atmospheric water generator market based on product, application, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Cooling Condensation, and Wet Desiccation.

The cooling desiccation product segment led the global market and accounted for the largest share of more than 99.00% of the overall revenue in 2021. Water scarcity issues resulting in drought conditions in various countries across the globe coupled with the rising demand from various industries and commercial sectors are expected to augment the segment growth over the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, the demand for wet desiccation is expected to grow at a steady CAGR from 2022 to 2030. Wet desiccation technology is comparatively new and is used in army base camps and large-scale industries. The dehumidifier is absent in the wet desiccation technique, due to which, energy expenditure is lesser as compared to cooling condensation.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Industrial, Commercial, and Residential.

The industrial application segment led the market and accounted for the maximum share of more than 73.5% of the global revenue in 2021. The demand for industrial-grade AWGs is expected to increase from bottling facilities for beverages, government or military facilities for water security, food growing, and processing facilities where water demand is more than 15,000 liters a day.

The commercial application segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period. Commercial AWGs are used in commercial buildings, such as hotels and theatres to ease water shortages. These units include an onboard power source, resulting in long-term power generation and lower energy costs.

The growing number of smart city initiatives, particularly in developed countries, is likely to drive market expansion over the forecast period. Communities throughout the world have begun to concentrate on modernizing water infrastructure to provide clean and safe drinking water to everybody.

Atmospheric Water Generator Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Rising research & development activities in AWG technology are likely to enable manufacturers to develop generators with increased efficiency and reduced environmental impact.

Some prominent players in the atmospheric water generator market include:

Akvo Atmospheric Water Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Dew Point Manufacturing

Ray Agua

PlanetsWater

Water Technologies International, Inc.

SkyWater Air Water Machines

Hendrx Water

Atlantis Solar

EcoloBlue, Inc.

Air 2 Water Solutions

