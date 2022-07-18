Pumps Market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR over the forecast by 2031 | Schlumberger Ltd., Ingersoll Rand, Weir Group PLC

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Pumps Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Pumps Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A pump is a device that moves fluids (liquids or gases), or sometimes slurries, by mechanical action. Pumps can be classified into three major groups according to the method they use to move the fluid: direct lift, displacement, and gravity pumps. Pumps operate by some mechanism (typically reciprocating or rotary), and consume energy to perform mechanical work moving the fluid.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for A Sample – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS21182/

Key Trends

There are several key trends in pumps technology that are worth mentioning.

Firstly, pumps are becoming increasingly more efficient as technology improves. This is particularly important in industries where energy costs are high, such as the oil and gas industry.

Secondly, pumps are becoming smaller and more compact as technology advances. This is particularly important in applications where space is limited, such as in medical devices.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the pumps market are the increasing demand for energy-efficient and reliable pumps, the growing demand for pumps in the water and wastewater industry, and the increasing investment in the replacement and upgrading of pumps. The increasing demand for energy-efficient and reliable pumps is driven by the need to reduce energy consumption and operating costs. The growing demand for pumps in the water and wastewater industry is driven by the need to improve water quality and meet the increasing demand for water.

Market Segments

By Product Type

Centrifugal Pump

Positive Displacement Pump

By Application

Agriculture

Chemical

By Region

North America The U.S.



Get A Customized Scope to Match Your Need Ask an Expert – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS21182/

Key Players

Schlumberger Ltd.

Ingersoll Rand

Weir Group PLC

Vaughan Company, Inc.

KSB SE & Co. KGaA

Pentair

Grundfos Holding A/S

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

Excel data pack included with all report purchases

Robust and transparent research methodology

Ground breaking research and market player-centric solutions for the upcoming decade according to the present market scenario

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1–833–761–1700