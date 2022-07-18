Seoul, South Korea, 2022-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ —

Increasing Demand for Products with a Long Shelf Life to Propel the Specialty Meat Ingredients Market Sales during 2021-2031

Newly released data from Fact.MR shows that global demand of the overall specialty meat ingredients is slated to reach a value of US$ 5.2 Bn, projected to increase 1.6x by 2031. The market is experiencing significant growth in demand for vegan and processed meat products.

Key players of the Specialty Meat Ingredients market:

Cargill

ADM

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Ingredion Incorporated

Kerry Group Plc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V

Chr. Hansen A/S

Sensient Technologies

Tate & Lyle PLC

Givaudan

Biocatalysts Ltd.

Omega Protein Corporation

Enzyme Supplies Limited

FDL Ltd

Key Segments

Ingredient Type Fiber & Protein Specialty Meat Ingredients Starch & Derivative Specialty Meat Ingredients Acidulant Specialty Meat Ingredients Hydrocolloid Specialty Meat Ingredients Other Specialty Meat Ingredients

Function Specialty Meat Ingredients for Moisture Control Specialty Meat Ingredients for Yield Improvement Specialty Meat Ingredients for Coloring & Flavoring Specialty Meat Ingredients for Preservation Specialty Meat Ingredients for Fillers & Extenders

End Use Application Specialty Meat Ingredients for Bakery & Confectionery Specialty Meat Ingredients for Snacks Specialty Meat Ingredients for Frozen Desserts Specialty Meat Ingredients for Blends, Dressings & Dips Specialty Meat Ingredients for Soups & Sauces Specialty Meat Ingredients for Meat & Seafood



