Konecranes puts the battery in big container handling machines

Konecranes is applying the global “battery megatrend” to large container handling equipment with new equipment offerings in Battery RTG, Battery Straddle Carrier, and all-electric Mobile Harbor Cranes.

The Battery RTG is the world’s first of its kind and the most eco-efficient RTG in history, with zero local CO 2 and virtually zero local noise emissions

The new technology has been showcased at Ahoy Rotterdam’s TOC Europe trade show for port and cargo supply chain professionals

Manila, Philippines, 2022-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — A “battery megatrend” has been gathering force for years on a global scale, first in electronic devices with the maturing of Li-ion battery technology and then in large devices such as automobiles. It’s part of a huge global effort to increase sustainability and reduce CO2 emissions. Konecranes is doing its part in the container handling industry, taking the lead as a container handling equipment and service supplier. We now offer large container handling machines that are battery-driven: the Konecranes Battery RTG, the Battery Konecranes Noell Straddle Carrier, and all-electric Konecranes Gottwald Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Cranes. This is the next step in the evolution of Ecolifting, only from Konecranes.

Some container handling equipment is “small” in industry terms, an example being a reach stacker, a type of heavy-duty lift truck that handles containers weighing up to 40 tons when full. Some container handling equipment is large, such as a Rubber-Tired Gantry (RTG) crane, in size around 23m wide and some 27m tall, running on rubber tires. RTGs work in the container yards of seaport container terminals, taking containers in and out of the container stacks, and “shuffling” them there as needed. Many container terminals use RTGs as their container yard workhorses, and Konecranes is a leading world supplier of RTGs. Konecranes also offers automated RTG systems, which are becoming increasingly popular. Making an RTG run successfully on batteries is a considerable engineering challenge: it’s a large machine doing heavy work at a fast pace, usually 24/7.

World first! Battery-driven RTG

We now offer the Konecranes RTG with battery power in addition to the cable reel and busbar electric power options. The Konecranes Battery RTG can be thought of as a system when it is operated with a charging station. This will always be the case when the Konecranes Battery RTG is automated. It can also be operated manually, with manual plug-in for charging. This brings new flexibility and “no strings”1 electric operation to RTG-based container yards, as well as zero local CO 2 emissions and virtually zero local noise emissions. Combine this with the fact that the Konecranes Battery RTG is delivered in a carbon neutral state, and you get the most eco-efficient RTG in history. Find out more here:

https://www.konecranes.com/equipment/container-handling-equipment/rubber-tired-gantry-cranes

https://www.konecranes.com/ecolifting

https://www.konecranes.com/press/releases/2021/konecranes-now-delivers-hybrid-and-electric-rtgs-as-carbon-neutral