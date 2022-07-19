Future Electronics President Robert Miller Congratulates Puerto Rico Office on Their 30th Anniversary

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently celebrated the 30th anniversary of the opening of the company’s offices in Puerto Rico.

Future Electronics was founded in Montreal in 1968 by company President Robert Miller. It expanded into the United States in 1972, opening its first American office in Boston.

The Puerto Rico Branch was opened in 1992 by local Engineer Franklyn Vega as the GM handed to Enrique Gonzalez in 2001, GSM for the following 18 years.

Puerto Rico was considered the Silicon Valley of the Caribbean in the late 90s, and tier-one companies including Intel and Western Digital had manufacturing facilities there. Today Puerto Rico is considered a small-sized market in the semiconductor industry, with Telecom, Medical and Industrial sectors the main focus.

“The branch has seen tremendous growth in the region,” said General Sales Manager Diana Diaz. “Thanks to the personalized support and supply chain programs tailored to local needs, the Puerto Rico branch has been able to continue delighting our customers while adapting to market changes.”

Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated the Puerto Rico team on their 30-year milestone, and thanked everyone for their contributions to the success of the branch.

For more information about Future Electronics and its 170 office locations in 44 countries around the world, visit www.FutureElectronics.com

