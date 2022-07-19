SSSi Online Tutoring Services Organized Workshop to Develop Students Linguistic Skills

Gurugram, India, 2022-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — SSSi Online Tutoring Services recently organized an NGO visit to Teens of God at Gurugram, sector 18. By emphasizing on the objectives of Teach India Movement, the organization conduct monthly visit to different NGOs in Delhi NCR. The project comprises several objectives which shed light on the main objective of providing personalized education services to the unprivileged section of the students irrespective of caste, creed or religion. The highly skilled experts from the organization conducted the session. After the session, students learnt the importance of linguistic skills and their applications in day-to-day operations.

One of the senior members of management says,” The objective of our CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) is to create an environment for the student community belonging to the unprivileged section to upgrade their professional skills, which will assist them in achieving their career objectives. The team focused on providing an engaging session to the students using audio and visual modes. So, the students can easily get the gist of the topics and implement the same in everyday life. The experts incorporate several activities in planning the session to understand the topic, including active listening, creative thinking, communication, decision-making, and many more.”

One of the senior members of Teens of God said, “It was a really good experience to see such professionals conducting an online session for the children. The way the team conducted the session helped me incorporate the same into my teaching methodology. Especially the session was conducted in both the approaches, audio and visual modes. Students learnt the trick taught by the online tutor to upgrade their vocabulary, pronunciation, fluency, clarity, and grammar, which help them in their professional development.”

The organization is looking forward to organizing more such events in the future to help the student communities belonging to unprivileged areas. With their highly experienced experts, they aim to connect with more such NGOs in their next visit.

Contact Details:

SSSi Online Tutoring Services (Unit of Simran Shri Shri International)