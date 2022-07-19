Automatic Bottle Sticker Labelling Machine Manufacturer

Maharashtra, India, 2022-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — Distinct packaging is important for the marketing of your product. A lot of companies do not spend a lot on quality packaging and therefore they resort to using a simple home printer and a regular computer. This, however, will not give you great results as the sticker will soon peel off from stress or it may even get old and worn out with time. That is why we introduce our automatic labeler for bottle stickers that comes with all the features that would be necessary to produce good quality labels. Now, you no longer need to worry about the quality of your labels as you can easily label bottles and cartons with the help of this sticker applicator.

Worldpack offers new Automatic Bottle Sticker Labelling Machine for labeling of a variety of bottles.

This machine is well-known for its durability and efficiency comes with a high capacity of up to 600 bottles per minute. Worldpack, the manufacturer of this machine, is already a pioneer in various other innovative labelling machines that have done exceptionally well in domestic and international markets.

Features:

Turbo 2.5 inch size labeler: This automatic labeler is a 2.5 inch size automatic labeler which is big enough to work on large sized bottles and cartons. You can now easily label stickers on bottles. This device that can also be used for other types of plastic containers, such as food cans and jars, etc.

Easy to maintain and operate:

This labeler can be operated with a simple touch screen control panel that helps you managing the machine safely and securely. You also need not worry about having problems in labeling because our automatic labeler works on all common types of containers as it can make labels on plastic bottles, glass bottles and cans too.

Sticker positioning: It is very essential for the sticker maker to have accurate positioning features that would help you place your stickers over the top of a flat surface easily without creating any bumps or wrinkles after printing.

To know more about the labelling machine, visit – https://www.worldpackmachines.com/