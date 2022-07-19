Biosensors Market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR over the forecast by 2031 | Medtronic, Abbott Laboratories, Ercon, DuPont, Johnson & Johnson, Koninklijke Philips

New York, 2022-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Biosensors Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Biosensors are devices that use a biological element, such as an enzyme, to detect the presence of a chemical or other substance. The biological element is usually immobilized on a surface, such as the tip of a probe or an electrode, and is in contact with the sample being tested. When the target substance is present, it reacts with the biological element, causing a change in the electrical or optical properties of the biosensor. This change can then be detected and used to quantify the amount of the target substance present.

Key Players

The biosensors market report includes players such as Medtronic, Abbott Laboratories, Ercon, Inc., DuPont, Johnson & Johnson, Koninklijke Philips N.V., LifeScan, Inc., Nova Biomedical, Molex LLC, and 3M.

Key Trends

The key trends in biosensors technology are:

1. Increased miniaturization biosensors are becoming smaller and more portable, making them more convenient to use.

2. Increased sensitivity biosensors are able to detect smaller and smaller concentrations of target molecules, making them more sensitive.

3. Increased specificity biosensors are able to specifically target particular molecules, making them more specific.

4. Increased speed biosensors are able to provide results more quickly, making them more efficient.

Key Drivers

The global biosensors market is driven by the increasing demand for point-of-care (POC) and home-based diagnostics, the rising incidence of chronic diseases, and the growing preference for minimally invasive procedures. Moreover, the increasing adoption of biosensors in the food & beverage industry and the growing demand for wearable biosensors are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for market players in the coming years.

The increasing demand for point-of-care (POC) and home-based diagnostics is the major factor driving the growth of the biosensors market. The rising incidence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer, is one of the major factors driving the demand for POC and home-based diagnostics. Biosensors are used in POC and home-based diagnostics for the early detection of diseases. Moreover, the growing preference for minimally invasive procedures is another factor fueling the demand for biosensors.

The increasing adoption of biosensors in the food & beverage industry is another factor driving the growth of the biosensors market. Biosensors are used in the food & beverage industry for the detection of foodborne pathogens and toxins. Moreover, the rising demand for wearable biosensors is another factor propelling the growth of the biosensors market. Wearable biosensors are used for the continuous monitoring of vital signs, such as heart rate, blood pressure, and body temperature.

Market Segments

The biosensors market report is bifurcated on the basis of technology, application, end-user, and region. On the basis of technology, it is segmented into thermal, electrochemical, piezoelectric, and optical. Based on application, it is analyzed across bioreactor, agriculture, environment, and others. By end-user, it is categorized into POC, home diagnostics, research labs, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Buy your copy now: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/checkout/single_user/GIS21189/

