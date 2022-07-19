Animal Feed Probiotics Market Is Slated To Expand At A CAGR Of Close To 7% During 2021 – 2031The Forecast Period

Probiotics are sourced from bacteria such as enterococcus, lactobacillus, pediococcus, and bacillus, and non-bacteria yeast and fungi. These are given to animals to improve the gut, digestion, and overall health. Growing consumption of meat and dairy products has led to tremendous demand for animal feed probiotics in recent years.

Rise in human population has propelled demand for livestock and the need for additional supplements in the diet for companion as well as livestock animals for appropriate nutrition, owing to which, production and consumption of animal feed probiotics has been amplified.

As per Fact.MR’s analysis, the global animal feed probiotics market is set to expand at a healthy CAGR of close to 7% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Animal Feed Probiotics Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Animal Feed Probiotics market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Animal Feed Probiotics market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Animal Feed Probiotics supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

Competitive Landscape:

Key manufacturers of animal feed probiotics are Adisseo France SAS, Calpis Co., Ltd., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, DuPont Company, Evonik Industries AG, Nestle SA, Novus International, Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Lallemand Inc., Alltech, Inc., Lesaffre et Compagnie SA, Kerry Group plc, and Pure Cultures LLC. The market is fragmented in nature, and most of the big players are positioned in Asia Pacific and Europe.

Growing demand for animal feed probiotics has allowed the market valuation to grow rapidly in the past half-decade. Despite market fragmentation, higher potential of the product will attract new players into the market over the coming years.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Animal Feed Probiotics: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

Animal Feed Probiotics demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Animal Feed Probiotics. As per the study, the demand for Animal Feed Probiotics will grow through 2031.

Animal Feed Probiotics historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2021-2031.

Animal Feed Probiotics consumption by demographics : the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Animal Feed Probiotics Market Segmentations:

Source Bacteria-based Animal Feed Probiotics Bifidobacterium Enterococcus Lactobacillus Pediococcus Bacillus Propionibacterium Streptococcus Others Non-bacteria-based Animal Feed Probiotics Yeast Fungal

Animal Animal Feed Probiotics for Companion Animals Animal Feed Probiotics for Livestock Poultry Cattle Swine Aquaculture Other Animals

Form Liquid Animal Feed Probiotics Dry Animal Feed Probiotics

Sales Channel Animal Feed Probiotics Sold through Modern Trade Animal Feed Probiotics Sold at Specialty Stores Animal Feed Probiotics Sold by Online Retailers Animal Feed Probiotics Sold at Convenience Stores Animal Feed Probiotics Sold through Direct Sales

Regions North America Latin America Europe Japan APEJ MEA



