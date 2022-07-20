InApp Inaugurates Its New Office Space in Kochi, Kerala

California, USA, 2022-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ — InApp, Inc., is pleased to announce that the company inaugurated its new office space in TransAsia Cyber Park, Kochi, Kerala, on July 7, 2022. This new spacious office space was acquired as the company couldn’t accommodate its growing pool of talented employees at its two existing office spaces in Trivandrum. The company has expanded rapidly in the last decade, and this is the third time the company has added office space to accommodate its growing workforce.

The inaugural ceremony began with lighting the lamp, followed by a prayer by the team members. The event was marked by the presence of company senior leaders along with other members of the team. To make the event even more special, the ceremony was followed by a cultural event that included a concert and a flash mob for entertainment.

“This is truly a significant milestone for InApp, and I am glad that we are celebrating it in such a memorable way. BIG THANKS to all who made it to Kochi for the event. It feels good to be here as a family and celebrate together,” said Vijay Kumar, CEO & Co-Founder, InApp, Inc., in his inaugural address.

About InApp

InApp is a full-scale software services company operating for more than 20 years with a solid client base ranging from Fortune 500 companies to start-ups to SMBs. The company has offices in the USA, India, and Japan. Founded by a group of IT experts with several years of Big 5 consulting experience, the company offers an integrated portfolio of software engineering services that include application services, product engineering, mobility solutions, programming services, testing services, UI design services, games, and infotainment. InApp is a certified Gold Microsoft Partner.

InApp offers expertise in core technologies, cloud computing, analytics, blockchain solutions, AR & VR solutions, AI & deep learning, and IoT. The company has been a pioneer in providing cutting-edge technology services in diversified verticals such as construction, manufacturing, business software, and more. Our teams consist of 300+ graduate and postgraduate computer scientists and engineers, assisted by other experts in project management, technology selection, and advice and process management.

For more information, visit www.inapp.com