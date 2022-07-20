Diabetic Neuropathy Market Is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Over the years, incidence of diabetes has increased globally. As of 2019, nearly one-tenth of the global population was afflicted by this deadly disease. Adoption of sedentary lifestyles and a decline in the consumption of a balanced diet are key factors driving the prevalence of diabetes. As a result, the number of patients seeking treatment has augmented. Various pharmaceutical companies are investing in anti-diabetic drugs to address this problem.

The introduction of novel drugs such as Nucynta ER and Lyrica is anticipated to be a major growth driver for the global diabetic neuropathy market. Moreover, rising insurance coverage to neuropathic pain drug companies will continue to augment market prospects. The global diabetic neuropathy market is poised to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Market Competitors:

Key companies operating in the global diabetic neuropathy market are: Arbor Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Pfizer, Inc., Janssen Global Services, LLC, NeuroMatrix, Inc., Depomed, Inc., and Eli Lilly. These companies primarily concentrate on developing new drugs within their pipeline, owing to the burgeoning need for the treatment of diabetics. Janssen Global Services, LLC, the pharmaceutical arm of Johnson & Johnson, manufactures diabetic neuropathy drugs such as NUCYNTA, NUCYNTA ER, Duragesic and INVOKANA. These drugs contain canagliflozin and tapentadol which are important for regulating blood sugar levels. Likewise, Pfizer, Inc., produces Lyrica EH, Celebrex, Lyrica IH and TafamidisMeglumine. Another prominent market player, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., manufactures remoglifozin etabonate, belonging to the gliflozin class to treat type-2 diabetes. Additionally, the company has successfully out-licensed seven novel molecules to leading pharmaceutical giants such as Merck KGaA and remains the only company to execute multiple deals on novel molecules. An example of this is the development of the SGLT2 inhibitor which developed into remoglifozin.

Diabetic Neuropathy Market Segmentations:

Disorder Peripheral Neuropathy Autonomic Neuropathy Proximal Neuropathy Focal Neuropathy

Treatment Drugs Analgesic Topical: Capsaicin Others Opioid : Morphine Others NSAIDs: Ibuprofen Naproxen Others Antidepressants: TCAs : Amitriptyline Imipramine Others SNRIs : Duloxetine Others SSRIs: Citalopram Paroxetine Others Anticonvulsant Drugs: Gabapentin Pregabalin Topiramate Others Other Drugs

Radiotherapy: Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Others Physiotherapy

Distribution Channel Hospitals Clinics Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



