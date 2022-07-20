Global Sales Of Detergent Polymer Is Project To Flourish At A Gargantuan CAGR Of Around 5% Over 2030 | Fact.MR Study

Detergent Polymers Market By Source (Synthetic, Natural & Bio-based), By Chemical (Polycarboxylates, Carboxymethyl Cellulose, Polyester, Vinylpyrrolidone and PVP), By Function, By Application, By End Use, By Region – Global Market Forecast 2020-2030

The global detergent polymers market is poised to embark on a positive growth trajectory, registering a CAGR of ~5% over the forecast period (2020-2030). With efficacy to offer high performance detergent formulation at reduced cost, detergent polymers are set to gain significant traction. Owing to excellent soil removal properties and high performance as anti-redeposition agent, detergent polymers have emerged as an ingredient of choice among detergent manufacturers.

Prominent Key Players Of The Detergent Polymers Market Survey Report:

  • Ashland
  • BASF SE
  • Clariant AG
  • Dow Inc
  • Solvay SA
  • Lubrizol Corporation

Detergent Polymers Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has segmented the detergent polymers market on the basis of source, chemical, function, application, end use, and region.

Source

  • Synthetic
  • Natural & Bio-based

Chemical

  • Polycarboxylates
  • Carboxymethyl Cellulose
  • Polyester
  • Vinylpyrrolidone and PVP
  • Others

Function

  • Antiredeposition Agent
  • Dispersing Agent
  • Soil Release Agent
  • Dye Transfer Inhibitor

Application

  • Washing Powders
  • Liquid Detergents
  • Detergent Pods and Tablets

End Use

  • Laundry Care
  • Industrial & Institutional Cleaning
  • Automatic Dishwashing

Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia & Oceania
  • Middle East & Africa

