Future Electronics Wins Geyer’s Americas Distributor of the Year Award for 2021

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, has been awarded Americas Distributor of the Year for 2021 by Geyer Electronic, a leading manufacturer of frequency products, quartz crystals, oscillators, and ceramic resonators.

“It was an honor for us to be presented with the 2021 Distributor of the Year award,” said Craig Sydell, Director of Product Marketing at Future Electronics. “Geyer’s dedication to service and support were key factors in Future Electronics’ success over the past couple of years.”

The award was presented to Future Electronics at EDS 2022 in Las Vegas by David Stantley, Geyer’s Director of Business Development for the Americas. Future Electronics also won the company’s 2020 Distributor of the Year award.

Future Electronics outperformed all other distributors in the Americas, generating significant sales growth on behalf of Geyer across the region while effectively supported their customers’ needs in 2021.

Geyer Electronic is an international provider of Frequency Control Products (Crystals and Oscillators), and demanding speciality batteries. The company has its headquarters in Gräfelfing near Munich, Germany, as well as offices in the US, Singapore, India, the UK and Hungary.

For more information, and to order from the complete line of Geyer products, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. . For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

