Summit SOM 8M Plus from Laird Connectivity Featured in Sense Connect Control by Future Electronics

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring a powerful IoT System-on-Module from Laird Connectivity in the latest edition of Sense Connect Control.

The Summit SOM 8M Plus is a robust, secure and high-performance System-on-Module (SoM) built for the next generation of IoT designs.

The Summit SOM 8M Plus is powered by NXP’s i.MX 8M Plus processor, and delivers reliable connectivity, global certification, a proven security architecture, long term software support, security peripherals and device management features.

PA/LNA provide excellent connectivity in difficult environments, plus enterprise support for better roaming, encryption, single SKU support, hardware LTE coex, and more. It supports up to 3 displays and features a 2.3 TOPS Machine Learning/Neural Processing Unit.

This advanced System-on-Module also comes with dedicated on-board security hardware, secure boot Linux, and a high-performance and flexible secure storage system for passwords, certificates, and data storage.

The Summit SOM 8M Plus is an ideal solution for a wide range of applications including smart buildings and appliances, robotics, industrial IoT and vision systems, printers and scanners, and medical devices.

To learn more, visit https://www.futureelectronics.com/resources/featured-products/laird-connectivity-summit-som-8m-plus-iot-system-on-module. To see the complete portfolio of Laird Connectivity products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Stay on top of all sensing and connectivity information in Sense Connect Control, a go-to e-newsletter by Future Electronics for engineers. Each edition is packed with product information, datasheets or videos showcasing the most advanced new sensing and connectivity solutions.

Visit www.FutureElectronics.com/subscribe to receive the latest issues of Sense Connect Control newsletter and always stay up to date with the latest innovations of the technology world. To see the entire portfolio of products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

