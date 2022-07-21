Respiratory Protective Equipment Market Share, Challenges and Growth Opportunities Analysis till 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, July 21, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Respiratory Protective Equipment Industry Overview

The global respiratory protective equipment market size is expected to reach USD 24.69 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Stringent government regulations and the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic leading to awareness among consumers is expected to boost the product demand over the forecast period. The emergence of new biological viruses, such as COVID-19, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), along with a shift in a trend toward proactive measures in the healthcare sector is expected to propel the product demand over the forecast period.

The rising awareness, in the post-pandemic scenario, about infectious biological hazards is likely to influence the market growth. Moreover, the use of respiratory protection, such as Powered Air-purifying Respirator (PAPR) and Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA), is expected to increase as end-user activities begin to normalize. Increasing concern regarding compensation costs on account of the rising number of injury cases in various industries, such as manufacturing, transportation, and chemicals, is anticipated to promote the adoption of workplace safety regulations. In addition, growing concerns regarding high-risk activities in the construction and manufacturing sectors are expected to drive RPE demand over the forecast period.

Respiratory Protective Equipment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global respiratory protective equipment market on the basis of product, end use, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Air-Purifying Respirators (APR), and Supplied Air Respirators.

Air-Purifying Respirator (APR) led the global market and accounted for more than 60.5% of the overall revenue share in 2021. The widespread demand for disposable masks, such as N95 and surgical masks , during the pandemic, has been a key factor responsible for the segment’s high share. The segment is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period.

, during the pandemic, has been a key factor responsible for the segment’s high share. The segment is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. The Supplied Air Respirators (SARs) segment is estimated to witness steady growth from 2022 to 2030. These respirators are primarily used in case of negative pressure and when PAPRs do not provide adequate protection, especially in hazardous environments. The growth of the chemical, pharmaceutical, and oil & gas industries in the Asia Pacific region is expected to be the key factor driving the demand for SARs.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Oil & Gas, Fire Services, Petrochemical/Chemical, Industrial, Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Healthcare, Mining, and Others.

The healthcare segment led the market and accounted for over 53.2% of the global revenue in 2021. The emergence of global infectious diseases including COVID-19, Influenza A (H1N1), and Ebola virus promotes the use of protective respiratory equipment in the healthcare sector, which is projected to drive industry growth over the forecast period.

Employees working in the construction industry are exposed to respiratory hazards including silica dust, lead dust, and silica vapors among others, due to which, the RPE market in the construction industry is expected to grow at a steady CAGR over the forecast period.

The mining industry is characterized by exposure to various particulates including organic vapors and gases, which can cause harm to the human body. The industry promotes the use of respirators to avoid the health issues caused by exposure to silica and other metal dust.

Key Companies Profile

The COVID-19 pandemic has created major growth opportunities in the disposable filtering half-masks market, due to which key players are focusing on the healthcare segment. Moreover, evolving supply chains with an influx of technology coupled with the growing partnerships with raw material suppliers are expected to boost the industry’s growth.

Some prominent players in the global respiratory protective equipment market include:

3M

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.

Ansell Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Avon Rubber p.l.c.

MSA Safety Inc.

Intech Safety Pvt. Ltd.

Delta Plus Group

Bullard

ILC Dover LP

DuPont

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Polison Corp.

Uvex Safety Group

Gateway Safety, Inc.

