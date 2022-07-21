Books Market Insights,By Manufacturers, Product Type, Application, And Technology To 2030

Books Industry Overview

The global books market size is expected to reach USD 164.22 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing consumer expenditure on books, fueled by rising incomes and interest, as well as ongoing format improvements that have improved the entire reading experience, are among the primary reasons driving the book business forward. Independent publishers have been on a rise in the recent past. According to Linchpin SEO, there were approximately 69,709 independent publishers in the book industry as of 2020. In response to the apparent monopoly in traditional publishing, excluded individuals have turned to independent publishers not associated with large publishing houses.

Books Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global books market based on type, format, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Science, Historical, Mystery, Fantasy, Literary, Contemporary/Realistic, Romance, Educational, Comic and Others.

Science segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 1.8% from 2022 to 2030. Science books are usually a work of non-fiction and could be related to a science or non-science-based person.

The Mystery segment led the market and accounted for a 16.6% share of the global revenue in 2021. Readers often respond to books because they can relate to one of the characters.

Moreover, the readings are even more appealing to most people than jigsaws and Rubik’s cubes. It may be even more appealing because not only does it satisfy the “puzzle-solving” element of traditional puzzles, but it allows one to invoke the imagination,

Based on the Format Insights, the market is segmented into Facial Hard Copy, E-Books and Audiobooks.

Hard copy segment accounted for the largest market revenue share of around 78.7% in 2021. Despite an onslaught of new technology, books have proved to be extremely resilient.

The audiobook segment is anticipated to register faster growth during forecast years with a CAGR of 3.1% from 2022 to 2030.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Online, Local Book Shops, Retail Shops and Specialty Stores.

Local book shops were the largest distribution channel with a market revenue share of around 50.3% in 2021.

The online channel is anticipated to register faster growth during forecast years with a CAGR of 2.9% from 2022 to 2030. An innovative idea that online vendors are using is that they are selling second-hand or used books to customers that are in a readable condition and available at a low price.

Books Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The books market includes both international and domestic participants. Key market players focus on strategies such as innovation and new product launches in retail about products to enhance their portfolio offering in the market.

Some of the key players operating in the global books market include:

Penguin Random House

Hachette Book Group

HarperCollins Publishers

Simon & Schuster, Inc.

Pearson

Macmillan Publishers

Scholastic Inc.

Marvel Comics

Morris Publishing

IDW Publishing

