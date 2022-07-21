Aerospace Fasteners Market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR over the forecast by 2031 | B&B Specialities Inc., Bufab Grou, Howmet Aerospace

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Aerospace Fasteners Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Aerospace Fasteners Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Aerospace fasteners are specially designed fasteners used in aircraft and other aerospace applications. They are typically made from high-strength materials such as titanium, steel, or aluminum, and are designed to withstand the extreme temperatures and pressures encountered in flight. Aerospace fasteners must also be highly corrosion-resistant to withstand the harsh conditions found in the atmosphere.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in aerospace fasteners technology include the development of lighter and stronger materials, the use of 3D printing technology, and the incorporation of smart features into fasteners.

Lighter and stronger materials: One of the key challenges in the aerospace industry is to develop materials that are both strong and light. This is especially important for fasteners, as they are often used in critical structural applications. In recent years, there have been significant advances in the development of lighter and stronger materials, such as titanium and composites.

Key Drivers

The global aerospace fasteners market is driven by the increasing demand for aircrafts from the commercial and military sectors. The military sector is also anticipated to grow at a significant rate, due to the increasing defense budgets of countries and the need for technologically advanced aircraft.

The increasing demand for aircrafts from the Asia-Pacific region is another key driver of the aerospace fasteners market. The region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increasing air traffic and the expanding economies of countries such as China and India.

Market Segmentation

By Material

Aluminum

Alloy Steel

By Product

Nuts & Bolts

Rivets

By Application

Military Aviation

Commercial Aviation

By Region

North America The U.S.



Key Players

B&B Specialities Inc.

Bufab Grou

Howmet Aerospace

LISI Aerospace

Precision Castparts Corp.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

TFI Aerospace

